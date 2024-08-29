FB pixel

Google to subpoena Clearview over Texas biometrics contracts

| Chris Burt
Categories Biometrics News  |  Trade Notes
Google to subpoena Clearview over Texas biometrics contracts
 

Google is about to subpoena records from Clearview AI to show its business relationship with four Texas law enforcement agencies as part of its defense against a biometric data privacy lawsuit, MLex reports.

The online search giant is arguing that the state is carrying out selective enforcement of its own law, by bringing a lawsuit against it under the Capture or Use of Biometric Identifier Act (CUBI), while also engaged in contracts with Clearview as it performs similar activities. Google seeks documents and communications that show which Clearview products that use facial recognition, the company’s biometric database and biometric identifiers and have been made available to Texas government agencies.  It also asks for records of communications about whether Clearview was told it needed to get consent from Texans “before conducting Facial Recognition or Capturing Biometric Identifiers in connection with Your products and services that use Facial Recognition, Facial Recognition Technology, Biometric Identifiers, or Your facial image database.”

The state sought a protective order earlier this year to prevent Google from subpoenaing Clearview for records, which was rejected. The state successfully blocked Google from deposing state agencies, however, Reuters reports, arguing that the company was attempting to “investigate the investigator.”

MLex reports this is a similar tactic to one used by Meta in court before agreeing to a $1.4 billion settlement. Google has also noted the state’s relationship with Idemia, one of America’s leading biometrics providers.

Google is also arguing that Texas waited for 20 years to enforce the law, and seeks “astronomical” compensation.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has filed three different lawsuits against Google. The other two relate to data collection, but not biometrics.

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   |   |   |   |   |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

 

US trucking regulator creeps ahead with biometric ID proofing solution

To address what it says is “a significant increase in the occurrence of fraudulent” information being submitted by motor carriers…

 

New Fime center will test NFC ID document scanning

Fime is opening a new Technical Centre in Lille, France, and expanding its team with hardware engineers experienced in Near…

 

Mastercard to launch passkey payments in India, tapping US$255B market

Mastercard will enable passkeys for payments in India, kicking off a global rollout. A release from the payments giant says…

 

HyperVerge only selfie biometrics provider to meet all RIVTD Track 2 benchmarks

HyperVerge has unmasked itself as the only one among 16 participating biometrics providers to meet all of the benchmarks in…

 

Idex Biometrics secures Visa certification, expands into Indian market

Idex Biometrics has obtained Visa certification for its Idex Pay biometric payment application, utilizing the Visa Biometric Sensor Standard (VBSS)….

 

MLB pushes ahead with biometric entry as teams offer free tickets for participating fans

Major League Baseball is continuing its push to deploy the biometric Go-Ahead Entry system at ballparks across the league, with…

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Continue Reading

Most Read This Week

Featured Company

Learn More

Biometrics Insight, Opinion

Digital ID In-Depth

Biometrics White Papers

Biometrics Events