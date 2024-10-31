EC asked to take up investigation of Maltese ID authority amid witness confusion

An investigation into how Malta issued 18,000 fraudulent ID cards may be picked up by regional authorities as the local investigation struggles to make headway.

Maltese ID-issuing authority, Identità, has been accused of taking bribes to allow ineligible individuals to acquire Maltese IDs, which in turn give them travel rights within the Schengen area. The investigation quickly yielded a conviction shortly after it launched in August, when a man pleaded guilty to document fraud, false declarations and assisting breaches of immigration laws.

Identità CEO Steve Agius says the organization is in the midst of reforms intended to improve its efficiency, transparency and responsiveness, reports Malta Today.

Subsequently, Maltese MEP Peter Agius has requested the European Commission undertake a technical assessment of Identità’s practices, TVM News reports. The request came during a meeting with European Commissioner Ilva Johansson two weeks ago.

Malta’s Chamber of Commerce alleged when the investigation was launched in August that the scandal is part of a “compete breakdown” in the country’s government, which it accused of “gross mismanagement.”

Identità employee Isaac Micallef claimed in court testimony this week that confusion is behind the testimony he gave in his first appearance on the witness stand, which conflicted with that of another agency employee, according to Malta Today.

During his first appearance, the Times of Malta reports that Micallef testified twice that he had not given a particular woman’s file to another agency employee, Stefano Rodoligo, directly contradicting Rodoligo’s own assertion. The woman denies that she is married to Moustafa Ata Moussa Darwish, an Egyptian national facing charges for holding an ID issued by Identità on the basis that he is the woman’s spouse.

The court ordered an investigation into the conflicting testimony, which concluded with Police Inspector Lara Butters telling the court that police “did not find anything.”

The island nation’s Green Party has previously demanded the resignation of its Minister of Home Affairs over the scandal, and another opposition party, the Nationalist Party, has publicly asked if a series of police raids were carried out based on mistaken information because of false addresses registered with Identità.

Identità says that it was not involved in the police raids, and claims “that all procedures and services are conducted with the highest standards of integrity,” the Malta Independent reports.

