FB pixel

HID Rapid ID offers simple three-step fingerprint identity verification tool for police

Law enforcement continues to find use cases for developing biometric tech
| Joel R. McConvey
Categories Biometrics News  |  Fingerprint Recognition  |  Law Enforcement
HID Rapid ID offers simple three-step fingerprint identity verification tool for police
 

Policing is one of the main drivers of the biometrics market, be it facial recognition algorithms or advanced biometric scanning hardware systems. Austin, Texas-headquartered HID caters to the law enforcement market with its line of Rapid ID mobile biometric identification systems. Recent insight from the company looks at how biometrics are changing law enforcement mobile operations, and how Rapid ID can increase safety and efficiency for police.

“With automatic fingerprint capture and cross-checks against state and federal databases, Rapid ID biometric identification systems provide instant results to support investigations, identify wanted individuals, and ensure public safety and order,” says HID Senior Solutions Engineer Mark Lindsay. The blog post profiles the HID Nomad 30 Pocket Reader, “a compact, durable single finger biometric reader designed for easy portability for officers,” which facilitates Rapid ID through the capture of fingerprint biometrics.

The handheld Nomad 30 Pocket Reader is PIV and CJIS compliant and FBI FAP 30 certified. It can capture prints from fingers that are dirty, wet, aged or damaged, and is engineered for heavy use.

Per HID’s website, Rapid ID accessed via the Nomad 30 offers automatic fingerprint image capture and cross-checks prints against state and federal databases in three easy steps.

HID has been part of the push to outfit tough, cutting-edge finger, tenprint and palm print scanners with sophisticated biometric software for reliable identity verification even in compromised situations. Use cases for HID’s biometric devices include expedited criminal bookings, background checks and border security monitoring. A blog post from September outlines biometrics deployments in São Paulo, Indonesia, Morocco, Europe and the UK.

HID’s 2024 State of the Security Industry Report predicts that the global market for biometrics will grow from $47.8 billion in 2023 to around $86.1 billion by 2028.

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   |   |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

 

Congressional briefing renews concerns over security holes in Visa Waiver Program

With Qatar having become the first Gulf State to be admitted into the US Visa Waiver Program (VWP) in September,…

 

Entrust, Proof, TransUnion offer platforms, insights to combat financial fraud

Fraud is older than money, so it’s no surprise that it remains a scourge on the modern economy. The first…

 

Malaysia eyes completion of digital govt ecosystem early next year

The Malaysian government is sticking to its plans of having all government services integrated with the MyDigital ID from the…

 

Norway reveals plans to contract 21 biometric border control gates

Norway is planning to tender a contract for automatic biometric border control gates for installation at the main airport in…

 

Samoa obtains $21M World Bank funding for digital ID, financial inclusion project

The island nation of Samoa in the central South Pacific Ocean is receiving a $21 million grant from the World…

 

Vietnam upgrades VNeID with digital signatures, health records

Vietnam has announced the capability for its citizens to create digital signatures in the national digital ID app. The Southeast…

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Continue Reading

Most Read This Week

Featured Company

Learn More

Biometrics Insight, Opinion

Digital ID In-Depth

Biometrics White Papers

Biometrics Events