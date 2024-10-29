HID Rapid ID offers simple three-step fingerprint identity verification tool for police

Policing is one of the main drivers of the biometrics market, be it facial recognition algorithms or advanced biometric scanning hardware systems. Austin, Texas-headquartered HID caters to the law enforcement market with its line of Rapid ID mobile biometric identification systems. Recent insight from the company looks at how biometrics are changing law enforcement mobile operations, and how Rapid ID can increase safety and efficiency for police.

“With automatic fingerprint capture and cross-checks against state and federal databases, Rapid ID biometric identification systems provide instant results to support investigations, identify wanted individuals, and ensure public safety and order,” says HID Senior Solutions Engineer Mark Lindsay. The blog post profiles the HID Nomad 30 Pocket Reader, “a compact, durable single finger biometric reader designed for easy portability for officers,” which facilitates Rapid ID through the capture of fingerprint biometrics.

The handheld Nomad 30 Pocket Reader is PIV and CJIS compliant and FBI FAP 30 certified. It can capture prints from fingers that are dirty, wet, aged or damaged, and is engineered for heavy use.

Per HID’s website, Rapid ID accessed via the Nomad 30 offers automatic fingerprint image capture and cross-checks prints against state and federal databases in three easy steps.

HID has been part of the push to outfit tough, cutting-edge finger, tenprint and palm print scanners with sophisticated biometric software for reliable identity verification even in compromised situations. Use cases for HID’s biometric devices include expedited criminal bookings, background checks and border security monitoring. A blog post from September outlines biometrics deployments in São Paulo, Indonesia, Morocco, Europe and the UK.

HID’s 2024 State of the Security Industry Report predicts that the global market for biometrics will grow from $47.8 billion in 2023 to around $86.1 billion by 2028.

