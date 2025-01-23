FB pixel

Idemia launches bag ‘biometrics’ to return travelers’ lost luggage

Lu-Hai Liang
You arrive at your destination, after a long and uncomfortable flight, and you’re eager to get to your hotel. You wait at the carousel patiently, as the luggage is unloaded, while more and more of your fellow passengers leave with their cases. You wait until you realize yours is missing. You go to the airline desk to report but the problem is compounded when the airline doesn’t even know where your luggage is, and you are left wondering how you will ever replace the irreplaceable item you had in there.

Luckily, Idemia may have come up with a solution. The company is introducing its new Augmented Luggage Identification Experience or ALIX. It is Idemia’s solution to the air travel industry’s annual problem of 28 million bags being lost or misplaced. According to the 2021 IATA Global Passenger Survey, 41 percent of travelers were not satisfied with mishandled luggage redress. A lot of the time the problem occurs when a luggage’s physical tag goes missing.

ALIX uses artificial intelligence and biometrics to digitize and automate the luggage identification process by providing each bag with an augmented digital luggage tag, according to Idemia. The biometrics element referred to is the recognition of individual pieces of luggage from photos taken when they enter the baggage-handling system.

The company says the “scalable innovation” will improve airport, airline and ground operations by simplifying and accelerating the identification of misplaced or lost luggage.

The system has been developed in partnership with Air France with ALIX being deployed at Paris CDG airport. Idemia reports a high identification performance rate (exceeding 90 percent) from operators at the French airport.

On social media platform X, Idemia has a short video introducing the ALIX concept. The caption reads: “ALIX creates a digital tag for each piece of luggage, helping airlines efficiently reunite bags with their rightful owner, even when physical tags are missing.”

ALIX is built around two components: ALIX Arch and ALIX Core. The former is a fully automatic capture device that provides high-quality images of the five visible sides of the bag. The latter is a cloud-based SaaS platform that processes images and converts bags’ data into an augmented digital luggage tag.

Those interested in ALIX can download a brochure from Idemia here.

Idemia also recently won a 10-year contract extension to upgrade passenger processing at Australian airports.

