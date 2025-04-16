1Kosmos passes all attacks to complete PAD Level 2

A release from identity proofing and passwordless authentication firm 1Kosmos says it has successfully completed Presentation Attack Detection (PAD) Level 2 testing in accordance with the ISO/IEC 30107-3 standard, as evaluated by iBeta Quality Assurance.

PAD Level 2 testing “assesses a biometric system’s capability to distinguish between a real person and fraudulent biometric representations.” It is now commonly known as liveness detection – a growing subsector of the biometrics industry, as evidenced by Biometric Update’s 2025 Face Liveness Market Analysis & Buyer’s Guide.

1Kosmos’ liveness technology successfully blocked all attacks, including silicone masks, contoured masks, 2.5D felt-printed masks, 3D animation software and 3D-printed masks, to achieve an Imposter Attack Presentation Accept Rate (IAPAR) of 0 percent.

“Achieving PAD Level 2 with a perfect score offers independent validation from the leading authority in biometrics that 1Kosmos’ advanced liveness detection technology effectively counters even the most sophisticated identity-based attacks,” says Rohan Pinto, CTO of 1Kosmos.

“This certification provides customers with the assurance that 1Kosmos meets and exceeds the ISO/IEC 30107-3 security standard for phishing-resistant identity verification and authentication.”

