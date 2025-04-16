FB pixel

1Kosmos passes all attacks to complete PAD Level 2

| Joel R. McConvey
Categories Biometrics News  |  Liveness Detection
1Kosmos passes all attacks to complete PAD Level 2
 

A release from identity proofing and passwordless authentication firm 1Kosmos says it has successfully completed Presentation Attack Detection (PAD) Level 2 testing in accordance with the ISO/IEC 30107-3 standard, as evaluated by iBeta Quality Assurance.

PAD Level 2 testing “assesses a biometric system’s capability to distinguish between a real person and fraudulent biometric representations.” It is now commonly known as liveness detection – a growing subsector of the biometrics industry, as evidenced by Biometric Update’s 2025 Face Liveness Market Analysis & Buyer’s Guide.

1Kosmos’ liveness technology successfully blocked all attacks, including silicone masks, contoured masks, 2.5D felt-printed masks, 3D animation software and 3D-printed masks, to achieve an Imposter Attack Presentation Accept Rate (IAPAR) of 0 percent.

“Achieving PAD Level 2 with a perfect score offers independent validation from the leading authority in biometrics that 1Kosmos’ advanced liveness detection technology effectively counters even the most sophisticated identity-based attacks,” says Rohan Pinto, CTO of 1Kosmos.

“This certification provides customers with the assurance that 1Kosmos meets and exceeds the ISO/IEC 30107-3 security standard for phishing-resistant identity verification and authentication.”

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   |   |   |   |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

 

EU age assurance app raises question: should governments pay to protect kids from porn?

A truth that came into sharp focus at the 2025 Global Age Assurance Standards Summit is that discussing age assurance,…

 

Carnegie panel spotlights customization, private sector role in DPI development

A handful of governments have led the charge to define and popularize the concept of Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI), but…

 

US Corporate Transparency Act rollbacks create customer ID verification needs

U.S. companies will no longer have to comply with beneficial ownership reporting, thus pressuring banks to uphold KYC compliance and…

 

Microsoft signs up Australian employee screener for biometric liveness detection

Microsoft face biometrics and liveness detection have been integrated for facial authentication by employee identity verification provider WorkPro. The U.S….

 

Queensland Digital ID replaces QGov with biometrics, passkey support

Queensland has transitioned to its new digital ID, QDI, replacing the QGov system as the single access point for logging…

 

New Zealand to receive biometrics code by mid-2025

New Zealand’s biometrics code will finally be completed by mid-2025, while the implementation is slated to start after an official…

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Continue Reading

Most Viewed This Week

Featured Company

Learn More

Biometrics Insight, Opinion

Digital ID In-Depth

Biometrics White Papers

Biometrics Events