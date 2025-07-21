NexG incorporates new subsidiary to further plans for national digital infrastructure

NexG Bhd has incorporated MyNasional Holdings (MHSB) as the Malaysian company further expands its capacity for solutions in national digital infrastructure.

In the announcement, NexG said the incorporation is primarily intended to advance business expansion plans of the group into AI, data intelligence and national digital infrastructure.

Through MHSB, NexG Group is aiming to consolidate and scale its ventures in AI-powered eKYC verification among other AI solutions. The new wholly-owned subsidiary aligns with Malaysia’s digital economy agenda. MHSB is a private limited company.

NexG has also purchased buildings consisting of a two-story factory, a three-story office block, a two-story warehouse and a guardhouse. The land area measures approximately 6,182 square meters and NexG’s 99-year lease was purchased for RM28,500,000 ($6.75m).

In May, it was reported that NexG Bhd is investing $15.38M (RM250 million) in a plant to develop high-security identity document production, and is exploring international partnerships as it looks to expand.

The investment by NexG, formerly known as Datasonic Group Bhd, is part of an international expansion drive. The new facility will be developed in three phases and is expected to generate between $100-200 million in revenue per phase, according to The Edge Malaysia.

“Once completed, the new facility is projected to add an additional estimated capacity of 50 million secure ID documents to NexG’s current production capacity, significantly enhancing the group’s ability to meet growing international demand for secure identity infrastructure,” the company said in a statement.

In addition, NexG has established a new wholly-owned subsidiary Datasonic Global Technologies Sdn Bhd, which will drive international commercialization and strategic partnerships with foreign governments, system integrators and industry stakeholders.

“We are focused not just on exporting technology, but on enabling digital sovereignty for countries that demand trusted, secure, and scalable identity infrastructure,” said executive chairman and NexG CEO Datuk Hanifah Noordin.

The company is also on the lookout for joint ventures for long-term partnerships. NexG has been the main technology supplier for Malaysia’s MyKad national ID project since 2012, and the supplier of e-passport solutions for Malaysia since 2016.

