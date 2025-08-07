Facetec, Proof and ITL bolster leadership teams

Facetec has announced that Mike Rankin, former Director/Registrar of the Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles, will join its executive team as a strategic adviser. Rankin will promote the company’s solutions to major public sector identity-issuing authorities and law enforcement, domestically and internationally.

Rankin brings four decades of public and private sector experience to this new role. His prior roles include First Assistant Prosecutor for Special Services at the Franklin County, Ohio Prosecutor’s Office, Director/Registrar of the Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles, number-two lead in the Ohio Secretary of State’s office, General Counsel for commercial real estate development, and Chair of the Mid-Ohio Regional Planning Commission.

FaceTec is in the midst of a strategic expansion to bring 3D face liveness, biometric matching and its UR Codes to public sector identity authorities. Former Arizona DoT facial recognition administrator joined the company as director of government outreach in May, former federal law enforcement agent Nicole McNamee-Wicks was appointed to lead public sector deployments in February and Owen McShane, a former deputy commissioner of the New York state department of motor vehicles, was named VP of government relations last August.

Proof appoints EVP of Strategy and Business Development

Fintech veteran Ian Macallister has joined Proof as EVP of Strategy and Business Development.

With decades of experience bringing together legacy financial systems and emerging fintech, Macallister is expected to support Proof’s mission of embedding high-assurance, legally verifiable identity across the financial ecosystem.

Macallister most recently served in senior leadership roles at Plaid, Unit21, and Early Warning (Zelle), leading partnerships and product strategy.

ITL names business development lead for France & Benelux

UK-headquartered Innovative Technology (ITL) has recruited Stephane Bourdin as its new Business Development Manager responsible for all ITL sales in France and The Benelux region.

ITL has several international offices and have two main divisions; cash validation equipment and age & identity biometric technology.

Last month the company welcomed business development executive Lee Tavender to its age and identity verification technology division.

