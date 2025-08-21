Trump admin expands biometric and biographic data collection in immigration crackdown

The Trump administration’s latest immigration agenda is taking shape around an aggressive expansion of biometric and biographic data collection, signaling a renewed commitment to surveillance-heavy vetting as a core pillar of U.S. immigration policy.

Viewed together, the expansion of biometrics, a new alien registration regime, visa caps, bonds, and passport requirements amount to a systematic attempt to reassemble Trump’s first-term immigration framework.

What distinguishes this time round is the degree to which surveillance technologies and data collection are now at the center. Instead of focusing solely on who gets in, the administration is building mechanisms to monitor and track noncitizens long after they have entered or registered.

At the center of this effort is the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS), which has begun reviving long-dormant registration requirements for immigrants while simultaneously moving to reinstate a controversial regulation that would vastly increase the types and volume of biometric data that it collects.

Together, these measures mark a dramatic shift toward embedding surveillance into the routine processes of legal immigration, reshaping how millions of people interact with the U.S. government.

These moves are not isolated, either. They dovetail with a series of policy revivals aimed at restricting visas, reinstating financial barriers, and curtailing access to programs such as the Diversity Immigrant Visa (DV). In combination, they illustrate a broader strategy by the Trump administration to make legal immigration costlier, more complex, and more tightly monitored than at any point in decades.

The most consequential piece of this puzzle emerged on August 11 when USCIS took preliminary steps to restart the regulatory process for a biometric expansion rule first proposed in 2020.

Withdrawn in 2021 by the Biden administration, this rule would have increased annual biometric submissions by more than 60 percent, pushing the total from roughly four million to over six million. But the raw numbers tell only part of the story.

The proposal would authorize USCIS to go well beyond fingerprints, which are standard for most immigration applications today. Under new rules the agency could demand iris scans, palm prints, voice samples, and even DNA. And not just from immigrants, but also from U.S. citizens in certain circumstances.

The rule also contemplates “continuous immigration vetting,” meaning noncitizens would remain subject to automated checks of their records against law enforcement and intelligence databases long after their initial screening. For immigration attorneys and privacy advocates, this effectively creates a regime of permanent surveillance.

The rule has not yet been reissued for public comment, but USCIS has signaled it could appear in the Federal Register before the end of the year. If adopted, it would represent one of the largest expansions of biometric collection ever attempted by the federal government, one with direct implications for civil liberties and the scope of federal data repositories.

Parallel to the biometric expansion, USCIS is building a new infrastructure to collect biographic information from immigrants who were previously outside routine federal registration.

In March, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) issued an interim final rule activating Form G-325R, Alien Registration Biographic Information. This regulation revives section 262 of the Immigration and Nationality Act, a provision that requires all noncitizens to register with the federal government, a mandate that had long been dormant.

With limited exceptions, all aliens 14 years of age or older who were not registered and fingerprinted (if required) when applying for a U.S. visa and who remain in the United States for 30 days or longer, must apply for registration and fingerprinting.

Similarly, parents and legal guardians of aliens below the age of 14 must ensure that those aliens are registered. Within 30 days of reaching his or her 14th birthday, all previously registered aliens must apply for re-registration and to be fingerprinted.

Once an alien has registered and appeared for fingerprinting (unless waived), DHS will issue evidence of registration, which aliens over the age of 18 must always carry and keep in their personal possession.

Form G-325R requires individuals to provide detailed personal data, including addresses, employment history, and identifying information. Once submitted, registrants can be scheduled for Application Support Center appointments where USCIS collects fingerprints, photographs, and signatures.

In practice, this pulls a new class of immigrants into the biometrics pipeline, ensuring that individuals who may have never directly interacted with USCIS are cataloged.

Advocates argue that while the INA’s registration requirement has long existed on paper, resurrecting it now – and linking it to biometric collection – marks a profound change in enforcement posture.

Civil liberties groups warn that the initiative risks creating a comprehensive database of immigrant biographic and biometric profiles with little transparency over how the data will be used.

While USCIS builds out its surveillance and registration framework, the Trump administration has also moved to resurrect visa restrictions that fell by the wayside during the pandemic and under the Biden presidency.

On August 5, a regulation was proposed requiring Diversity Visa lottery entrants to hold a valid passport at the time of application. A near-identical rule introduced in 2019 was struck down in 2022 after courts determined it had not gone through the proper rulemaking process.

During its brief enforcement, Diversity Visa entries fell by more than half, with the steepest declines among African applicants. Critics warn that reintroducing the passport rule will once again depress applications from low-income regions and tilt the lottery away from its statutory purpose of diversifying immigrant origins.

Where USCIS has traditionally been a service-oriented body tasked with adjudicating benefits, it is now functioning as a data-collection hub with enforcement implications.

The administration defends the moves as necessary to restore integrity and deter fraud. Officials point to statutory authority for registration and argue that expanded biometrics are essential to national security.

Yet, the combined effect is to raise the cost and complexity of legal immigration, potentially reducing the attractiveness of the U.S. as a destination for talent, education, and tourism.

The impact is likely to be felt unevenly. International students, particularly those pursuing long academic programs, face new uncertainty over whether they will be able to complete their studies.

Rural hospitals that rely on J-1 visa physicians fear staffing shortages. Families sponsoring relatives could be drawn into DNA-based data collection, a precedent that expands surveillance to U.S. citizens themselves.

For applicants in Africa and other low-income regions, financial bonds and passport requirements create barriers that may be insurmountable.

Civil liberties advocates warn that continuous vetting and expanded biometrics transform immigrants into permanent subjects of suspicion. They also caution that once collected, sensitive biometric data could be shared across federal, state, and even international databases with limited oversight. The potential for errors, misuse, or breaches adds another layer of concern.

Universities, meanwhile, have already begun lobbying against fixed-duration visas, warning that international students may instead choose countries that allow uninterrupted stays. Industry groups have raised alarms about the chilling effect on recruitment of foreign professionals in sectors such as technology and healthcare.

The administration’s regulatory moves are still in flux. The biometrics rule has not yet been formally proposed, meaning there will be a notice-and-comment period before adoption.

The Diversity Visa passport requirement is now open for public comment until September 19, and alien registration collection remains under review by the Office of Management and Budget, with comments due September 10. Each policy will likely face legal challenges and pushback from affected institutions.

Still, the trajectory is clear. By reanimating first-term restrictions and layering in biometric and biographic data collection, the Trump administration is reshaping legal immigration around surveillance, cost, and control. For those who must navigate the system, the path to the U.S. is becoming more expensive, more uncertain, and more heavily monitored than ever before.

