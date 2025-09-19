AirTera enters growing US market for flight boarding with face biometrics

U.S. aviation technology and safety company AirTera is launching a biometric screening platform for flight boarding to address the growing demand for airport biometrics.

The new DepartureCheck service was developed in collaboration with the Transportation Security Administration, according to the announcement, and features face biometrics, ID document authentication and cross referencing with flight manifests in real-time. AirTera says it can automatically detect forged or non-compliant IDs, flag mismatches in traveler data and improve security while reducing the chances for human error.

AirTera was previously known as NATA CS, and has an established business as a provider of safety management systems and security and training compliance for the aviation industry. The company also performs fingerprint biometrics collection for background checks and other related services.

Now, with the TSA expanding its airport biometrics initiatives like the Screening Partnership Program, the company is moving further into passenger screening.

AirTera has also formed a partnership with aviation management platform FL3XX to ease the implementation of its technology.

“It’s a solution designed not only to raise the bar for aviation security, but to modernize how we think about identity management in transportation,” says AirTera CEO Jiri Marousek in the announcement. “By combining biometric intelligence with seamless interoperability, we’re creating a future where security enhances — not hinders — the passenger experience.”

AirTera says DepartureCheck aligns with NIST’s 800-53 (Security and Privacy Controls for Information Systems and Organizations), 800-63 (Digital Identity Guidelines) and SOC2 (data protection) standards.

The TSA announced the deployment of its PreCheck Touchless ID face biometrics at Las Vegas’ international airport earlier this month, and BigBear launched its face biometrics for Americans returning to the country on international flights in Nashville.

