FB pixel

AirTera enters growing US market for flight boarding with face biometrics

| Chris Burt
Categories Biometrics News  |  Border and Port Security  |  Facial Recognition
AirTera enters growing US market for flight boarding with face biometrics
 

U.S. aviation technology and safety company AirTera is launching a biometric screening platform for flight boarding to address the growing demand for airport biometrics.

The new DepartureCheck service was developed in collaboration with the Transportation Security Administration, according to the announcement, and features face biometrics, ID document authentication and cross referencing with flight manifests in real-time. AirTera says it can automatically detect forged or non-compliant IDs, flag mismatches in traveler data and improve security while reducing the chances for human error.

AirTera was previously known as NATA CS, and has an established business as a provider of safety management systems and security and training compliance for the aviation industry. The company also performs fingerprint biometrics collection for background checks and other related services.

Now, with the TSA expanding its airport biometrics initiatives like the Screening Partnership Program, the company is moving further into passenger screening.

AirTera has also formed a partnership with aviation management platform FL3XX to ease the implementation of its technology.

“It’s a solution designed not only to raise the bar for aviation security, but to modernize how we think about identity management in transportation,” says AirTera CEO Jiri Marousek in the announcement. “By combining biometric intelligence with seamless interoperability, we’re creating a future where security enhances — not hinders — the passenger experience.”

AirTera says DepartureCheck aligns with NIST’s 800-53 (Security and Privacy Controls for Information Systems and Organizations), 800-63 (Digital Identity Guidelines) and SOC2 (data protection) standards.

The TSA announced the deployment of its PreCheck Touchless ID face biometrics at Las Vegas’ international airport earlier this month, and BigBear launched its face biometrics for Americans returning to the country on international flights in Nashville.

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   |   |   |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

 

Elastic claims facial recognition searches 100X faster with vector database

The performance requirements for police facial recognition systems vary across use cases and jurisdictions. For a police force in an…

 

Clear’s biometric B2B platform reach expands with Docusign, real estate firm deals

A new identity verification solution for the U.S. market has been introduced by Clear and Docusign, combining the former’s face…

 

Veridas puts biometric ticketing on road to FIFA World Cup in Chile qualifier

Biometric entry has made it to the World Cup qualifiers. A blog from Veridas says the identity firm’s collaboration with…

 

Frontex updates document fraud detection system with new technical standards

European border agency Frontex is updating the False and Authentic Documents Online (FADO) system with new technical standards aimed at…

 

Gaming starts to feel the sting of age verification legislation

Is a skin flick still a skin flick if the skin is made of pixels? The question twists not only…

 

Serpro to create biometric platform for Brazil’s cruise industry

Brazil’s largest state-owned IT services corporation Serpro is developing a new digital platform for the country’s cruise tourism industry, designed…

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Continue Reading

Biometric Market Analysis

Most Viewed This Week

Featured Company

Learn More

Biometrics Insight, Opinion

Digital ID In-Depth

Biometrics White Papers

Biometrics Events