Entrust hardware security module running PQC algorithms validated by NIST program

| Chris Burt
Implementations of three post-quantum encryption algorithms standardized by NIST on a hardware security module from Entrust have been successfully validated, giving enterprises assurance that they can protect their sensitive data, such as biometric templates, against the threat of quantum computing.

Entrust says its nShield Hardware Security Module (HSM) natively supports the ML-DSA, ML-KEM, and SLH-DSA algorithms, and implementations of each were validated under NIST’s Cryptographic Algorithm Validation Program (CAVP).

Entrust has also submitted the HSM firmware with the three post-quantum cryptography (PQC) algorithms to the Cryptographic Module Validation Program (CMVP) for FIPS 140-3 Level 3 certification.

“Our achievement in obtaining NIST validation for the post-quantum algorithms in production-ready Entrust HSMs is a key differentiator for our customers,” said Entrust Chief Technology and Product Officer Mike Baxter. “This certification gives organizations the confidence that their nShield HSMs are post-quantum ready and recognized by the world’s leading standards body, NIST.”

When exactly organizations must be ready to protect their sensitive data from post-quantum threats is still a matter of some speculation, but a consensus is emerging that biometrics and digital identity providers should already be working on how to keep cryptographic protections intact.

What is the Cryptographic Algorithm Validation Program?

The CAVP is an initiative under which NIST supports testing to validate cryptographic algorithms and their components as meeting the agencies own recommendations, as well as the criteria for approval under FIPS. The FIPS-approved algorithms are listed in NIST SP 800-140C and SP 800-140D.

A demo Automated Cryptographic Validation Test Systems (ACVTS) is available through the program to developers for self-testing, while a production ACVTS server is available to NVLAP-accredited testing laboratories.

CAVP is also a prerequisite for submissions to the CVMP.

