Italian data watchdog suspends Milan airport’s biometric boarding system

The FaceBoarding facial recognition service, used for identifying passengers at automated border control gates, was suspended at Milan Linate Airport after a notification from the Italian Data Protection Authority (GPDP).

The voluntary service launched by SEA Milan Airports allowed travelers to register through a kiosk or an app and pass through security checks and boarding with a face scan.

According to the authority, although SEA claimed that the biometric template remains stored exclusively on the user’s smartphone, the templates were actually stored in the company’s own centralized system. The Digital Travel Credential in SEA’s app only held information from the identity document and selfie image submitted by the users.

The company also did not adopt encryption measures to protect the biometric template. The FaceBoarding system allows storing biometric templates for up to 12 months if a user agrees to its “long-term program. The option, however, puts the biometric data at high risk of data breaches, GPDP says in its release.

SEA says that it is compliant with relevant regulations and is actively collaborating with the data authority to clarify all aspects of data processing.

FaceBoarding was developed in collaboration with the French National School of Civil Aviation (École nationale de l’aviation, ENAC) and the Italian State Police. The biometric processing system was provided by Thales, while Dormakaba developed its e-gates.

Last year, SEA said it was exploring opportunities for introducing its biometric technology to access parking lots and VIP lounges and for shopping. The company also started offering bag-drop through FaceBoarding with plans for expanding the technology to other airports.

Ethiopian Airlines makes deal with SITA, Manila airport collaborates with Collins

In other airport biometrics news, SITA has signed a new Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Ethiopian Airlines to improve the passenger experience. This includes introducing technologies such as biometric identification systems and automated baggage handling, designed to streamline boarding processes.

SITA says that the collaboration will tap startups, technology providers, business accelerators, and industry partners to identify key challenges. The technological upgrades will especially benefit Bole International Airport in Addis Ababa, one of the busiest airports in East Africa.

“Africa is experiencing unprecedented growth in air travel just as passengers’ expectations are being reshaped by rapid advances in digital technology,” says Selim Bouri, SITA president for Middle East and Africa.

“Hubs like Addis Ababa’s Bole International Airport need to provide a frictionless passenger journey so airlines can optimize flight schedules and deliver smooth, memorable trips.”

Ethiopian Airlines also recently presented its plans for the Bishoftu International Airport (BIA).

The groundbreaking ceremony for a new mega airport is scheduled to be held in early December, according to Ethiopian Airlines Group CEO Mesfin Tasew.

In the Philippines, Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA), also known as Manila International Airport (MIA), has also announced a facial recognition system for travelers.

The system is being developed in collaboration with U.S.-based Collins Aerospace and will allow passengers to scan their faces for check-in and boarding.

NAIA is the main gateway for travelers to the Philippines and has recorded 51.7 million passengers until September 2025.

Article Topics

airport biometrics | biometrics | Collins Aerospace | dormakaba | facial recognition | SITA | Thales