SecuGen makes Unity 20 USB-S scanner available for developers

SecuGen has made its recently released Unity 20 USB-S fingerprint reader available for developers and system integrators. The compact, programmable biometric scanner is the newest addition to its Utility line of smart fingerprint readers.

The Unity 20 USB-S combines fingerprint biometric image capture, template extraction, and matching in a single device, and includes management features. It incorporates SecuGen’s MINEX-compliant biometric algorithms and the FBI-certified U20-ASF sensor, which meets PIV/Mobile ID FAP 20 standards for high-quality imaging.

It has a single-cable USB connection and Serial-over-USB design, which allows the scanner to connect to Windows, Android, Linux and macOS hosts, without proprietary drivers needed.

“With the Unity 20 USB-S, we’re giving developers a portable biometric platform that minimizes integration friction,” says Dan Riley, SecuGen’s VP of Engineering. “Serial-over-USB means no custom drivers, no OS update risks, and a consistent interface across every operating system.”

SecuGen provides developer tools, including a built-in Fingerprint Management System (FMS) API compatible with C/C++, .NET, Python and Java, as well as a well-documented serial command set and sample code.

The company says the device is suited for high-security applications such as financial self-service terminals, government workstations, industrial kiosks, healthcare systems and retail operator authentication. Its all-in-one design supports robust identity verification.

It can capture, encrypt, extract and match fingerprint biometrics and store templates within the device. It supports auto-on finger detection and smart capture to handle dry or wet skin. The scanner also supports biometric templates in proprietary or standards-based formats.

“At SecuGen, we understand how critical it is for developers to have tools that are both powerful and easy to integrate,” says Won Lee, CEO of SecuGen. “The Unity 20 USB-S reflects our commitment to enabling developers to innovate quickly and deliver reliable, secure biometric solutions without unnecessary complexity.”

