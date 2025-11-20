FB pixel

RealSense secures strategic investment from dormakaba

RealSense has received a strategic investment from dormakaba, a global provider of biometric access control solutions. Financial terms are undisclosed but dormakaba says it has taken a minority stake in RealSense, per an official release, as the partnership seeks to enhance intelligent access systems across sectors.

Beyond capital investment, dormakaba will collaborate with RealSense to accelerate the deployment of biometric and AI-powered access technologies in data centers, airports and other high-security environments. In aviation, dormakaba will leverage RealSense face biometric authentication to bolster the access control company’s market position as the industry continues to evolve.

“We look forward to expanding our technological collaboration with dormakaba to advance access control security using privacy-preserving biometrics systems and AI-powered sensors, setting a new standard for global airport, enterprise and event environments,” says Nadav Orbach, founder and CEO of RealSense.

The partnership reinforces RealSense’s place in the Vision AI space and opens new opportunities in adjacent high-growth markets. RealSense looks to expand its total addressable market, and strengthen its role as a preferred biometrics platform for intelligent access control.

Demand is growing quickly for AI-enabled automation in sectors such as smart airports and predictive maintenance, crowd management and enterprise logistics. According to industry forecasts, the market for AI in tourism alone is expected to surpass $13 billion by 2030.

Earlier this year, RealSense spun off from semiconductor giant Intel Corporation, and is based in Santa Clara, California. It received $50 million in early-stage funding. It is also exploring robotics for its depth-sensing AI cameras as it combines its products with Nvidia Jetson Thor Series for robot run-time computing.

