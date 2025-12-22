Colorado makes its mDLs useful with new Digital ID Verifier launch

Digital ID adoption in Colorado has received a major boost this holiday season from the Governor’s Office of Information Technology, in the form of an application for relying parties to use the state’s mobile driver’s licenses (mDLs) for digital identity verification.

The Digital ID Verifier is a feature within the myColorado app, which also stores the digital ID. State digital ID holders present a QR code generated by their credential to businesses and state agencies to confirm its authenticity.

Thales makes the state’s physical driver’s licenses and mDLs.

Relying parties are advised to turn to manual verification with physical IDs like a driver’s licenses or passport in the event of a failed digital verification.

The new feature follows the introduction of the “Live View” feature this summer, which indicates the legitimacy of the digital IDs with a pulsing green dot, and a date and time-stamp that updates every second.

Samsung Wallet added support for the credentials issued by Colorado’s Division of Motor Vehicles just weeks ago.

American digital ID marches up-field

Soldier Field, Home of the Chicago Bears, is now accepting Illinois mDLs and other digital IDs for alcohol sales, CBS News reports. Illinois mDLs went live in Apple Wallet and launched its own Mobile ID Verifier app in November.

The year is closing with significant steps towards making American digital IDs more useable, between the integration of GET Group’s universal verifier product with readers like HID’s for Utah mDLs and state-endorsed IDs and Montana’s launch to Apple and Google Wallets complete with its own Mobile ID Verifier app. And NIST just announced government credential services are its second target use case for mDLs.

