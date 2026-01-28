FB pixel

BixeLab digs into FAE spoofing in Oz in latest ID Risks alert

| Lu-Hai Liang
Categories Biometric R&D  |  Biometrics News  |  Trade Notes
BixeLab digs into FAE spoofing in Oz in latest ID Risks alert
 

Biometric testing and certification laboratory BixeLab has published the latest edition of its newsletter. Its new Q4-25 newsletter packs an expansive array of digital identity and biometrics stories including age assurance and dark-web identity packs.

From the U.S. to the UK, India to South Korea and across Asia Pacific, the pieces cover a vast geographic range. There are highlights on the first international age assurance standard (ISO/IEC 27566-1) and the regulatory push into this year. Australia figures highly as facial age estimation (FAE) takes center stage following the country’s pioneering under-16 social media ban.

Bypassing biometrics in banking and remote onboarding is the dastardly promise on offer from dark-web identity packs. Biometrics is expanding across Africa and Asia, with Southeast Asian countries especially pushing national digital ID and identity verification. Japan and the EU work on digital transformation.

South Korea’s massive data breach, which afflicted its largest ecommerce platform, segues into passkey adoption, while account takeover losses have ballooned. These underscore the need for better security and independently-tested authentication and recovery workflows. India’s Aadhaar is ever expanding even as it sees strengthened regulations.

BixeLab’s Q4 2025 ID Risks Alerts Newsletter is now live. To receive future editions straight into the inbox and to never miss an issue, you can subscribe here.

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

 

Madagascar digital ID pilot kicks off, testing infrastructure ahead of nationwide rollout

The Malagasy government has launched a pilot program to enroll citizens for its new national digital ID system, ahead of…

 

Wicket facial ticketing at Australian Open builds fan trust in biometrics

What’s more important: the illusion of privacy, or skipping the line? That’s the question on the line in an analysis…

 

Global ID awarded US patent for finger vein access control system

Swiss firm Global ID has acquired a new U.S. patent that, according to a release, “covers a method, a system,…

 

TikTok’s updated privacy policy deepens concerns over user data

As TikTok restructures its U.S. operations under a newly created, majority American-owned joint venture, the company has quietly updated its…

 

UK government defending police use of facial recognition

The UK government is defending police use of facial recognition technology – both in court and on the public stage….

 

Singapore trials face biometrics for motorcyclists at Woodlands Checkpoint

Motorcyclists entering Singapore will now be able to use just their face to clear immigration. Singapore’s Immigration and Checkpoints Authority…

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Continue Reading

Biometric Market Analysis and Buyer's Guides

Most Viewed This Week

Featured Company

Learn More

Biometrics Insight, Opinion

Digital ID In-Depth

Biometrics White Papers

Biometrics Events