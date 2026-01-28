BixeLab digs into FAE spoofing in Oz in latest ID Risks alert

Biometric testing and certification laboratory BixeLab has published the latest edition of its newsletter. Its new Q4-25 newsletter packs an expansive array of digital identity and biometrics stories including age assurance and dark-web identity packs.

From the U.S. to the UK, India to South Korea and across Asia Pacific, the pieces cover a vast geographic range. There are highlights on the first international age assurance standard (ISO/IEC 27566-1) and the regulatory push into this year. Australia figures highly as facial age estimation (FAE) takes center stage following the country’s pioneering under-16 social media ban.

Bypassing biometrics in banking and remote onboarding is the dastardly promise on offer from dark-web identity packs. Biometrics is expanding across Africa and Asia, with Southeast Asian countries especially pushing national digital ID and identity verification. Japan and the EU work on digital transformation.

South Korea’s massive data breach, which afflicted its largest ecommerce platform, segues into passkey adoption, while account takeover losses have ballooned. These underscore the need for better security and independently-tested authentication and recovery workflows. India’s Aadhaar is ever expanding even as it sees strengthened regulations.

