Dutch test demonstrates integration of EUDI Wallet, Once-Only system

A proof of birth credential has been issued into an EU Digital Identity (EUDI) Wallet by the Dutch municipality of Rijswijk in a test of integration between the wallet and the Once-Only Technical System.

The test was carried out as part of a hackathon organized by the Dutch association of municipalities (VNG) in collaboration with the country’s Minister of the Interior and other stakeholders, according to an announcement from the European Commission.

Netherlands-based Cleverbase provided the trust services for the birth data attestation. The attestation aligns with the technical requirements eIDAS sets out for qualified electronic attestation of attributes. Dutch integration specialists RINIS and Enable U facilitated the connection between OOTS and the municipal government.

The test, part of the Uniforme Bronontsluiting (Unform Source Connection) project, demonstrates the functional connection between the Only-Only Technical System (OOTS) in the Netherlands and wallet attestation publishers under the European Digital Identity Framework. It shows municipalities now have the tools to provide information to European authorities as legally required, issue source data into EUDI Wallets, verify attributes through qualified trust services (QTSs) and connect to a standardized European eDelivery Channel. The latter capability, the EC states, will be important for the forthcoming regulation around the European Business Wallet.

OOTS provides authenticated, government-issued data, and the EUDI Wallet allows people to manage verified credentials and digital IDs.

“This breakthrough allows municipalities to efficiently meet legal obligations by securely providing verified identity data, such as birth certificates, through (in this case) the Cleverbase wallet,” the EC says in the announcement. “For individuals using public services, this integration with EUDI Wallets means seamless access to government data and simplified sharing of verified credentials, enhancing trust and security in digital interactions.”

The EC also published a report in November that identifies and delves into six different synergies between the OOTS and EUDI Wallets; three each related to better user experiences and cost savings. The three “investment synergies” have already been successfully tested.

The next step in the project is using the OOTS Common Services to connect to a verification service for attribute retrieval.

