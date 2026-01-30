Germany launches EUDI Wallet sandbox to test key functions, apply specific use cases

The German government has launched a sandbox for testing the European Digital Identity (EUDI) Wallet, as the country prepares for its national wallet to become gradually usable by early 2027.

The sandbox will enable organizations to test key functions of the German national EUDI wallet and apply specific use cases in practice. This allows companies and public administrations to prepare for its integration and use, according to the Federal Agency for Disruptive Innovation (SPRIND) and the Federal Ministry for Digital Affairs and Public Sector Modernisation (BMDS).

“Our sandbox is an important milestone in the development of the wallet. With it, we are laying the foundation for secure, data protection-compliant use in administration, business, and society,” says Minister Karsten Wildberger.

The first core function of the national digital ID wallet app will be identification. Citizens will also be able to produce digital documents and sign them with a qualified electronic signature (QES).

Initially, the sandbox will support digital identification based on personal identification data (PID). The feature allows participants to test identification processes, integrate services into the EUDI wallet and ensure compliance. Relying Parties (RP) with PID use cases that are technically ready will be among the first participants.

Use case examples include opening an account in a bank, logging into a government portal, accessing age-restricted services, university enrollment verification, corporate B2B services verification and more.

Later on, organizations will be able to test their use cases for electronic attestations of attributes (EAAs), while additional features will follow. The sandbox will gradually be opened to a wider range of organizations, according to the official sandbox guide.

“Alternative wallet providers will later have the opportunity to have their solutions certified and officially recognized as EUDI wallets in Germany,” the guide notes.

The option is expected to become available 12 months after the introduction of the national EUDI wallet.

In November last year, the German government signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on implementing the EUDI Wallet with more than 75 organizations and companies, including IDNow Trust Services, Persona, WebID, Namirial, Lissi, Secunet, Sopra Steria, Procivis, Giesecke+Devrient (G+D) and more.

The country has also been working on developing a national digital ID by launching a 13-month wallet prototype competition with the help of SPRIND.

