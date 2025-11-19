German govt signs EUDI Wallet collaboration agreement with over 75 companies

The German government signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on Tuesday with more than 75 organizations and companies, pledging to cooperate on launching the EU Digital Identity (EUDI) Wallet in Germany and across the EU as fast as possible and with the highest uptake possible.

The “Memorandum of Understanding for the successful implementation of the EUDI Wallet” was initiated by the country’s digital association Bitkom, representing more than 2,200 companies. Signatories include IDNow Trust Services, Persona, WebID, Namirial, Lissi, Secunet, Sopra Steria, Procivis, Giesecke+Devrient (G+D) and many more.

The MoU was also signed by the German Federal Chamber of Notaries (Bundesnotarkammer), which announced a pilot project for EUDI Wallet related to startups.

“This coordinated development process will allow potential challenges to be clarified at an early stage and joint solutions to be developed so that the wallet is technically mature and widely compatible when it is introduced,” says the agency, which plans to take a central role in the digitization of government procedures.

The Federal Ministry for Digital Transformation and Government Modernization (BMDS) has pledged to consider feedback from the participating companies and update them on the newest developments related to the EUDI Wallet. In the third quarter of 2026, the signatories are expected to present their views on the readiness of the pan-European digital identity, including prerequisites for its use for identification, age verification and digital credentials issuance.

Germany has been working on creating a national digital ID by launching a 13-month competition to create a wallet prototype. The country plans to make the wallet gradually usable by 2027.

The MoU was signed in Berlin during the Franco-German summit, which focused on European digital sovereignty. A part of achieving this goal is simplifying and reducing bureaucracy by applying European digital solutions in public administration, the two sides said at the event.

France and Germany are planning a joint task force on European digital sovereignty, which will develop a common definition of a European digital service and work on the EU regulatory frameworks. Other areas of work include cloud services, cybersecurity and artificial intelligence.

Both sides have called for a one-year postponement of the AI Act and called on the European Commission to simplify the GDPR within the Digital Omnibus.

“We want simplification, but at the same time we want to deepen our Single Market,” French President Emmanuel Macron said during the summit. “This means adjusting rules that hinder the proper functioning of a market of 450 million consumers so that we can offer a more integrated market for digital products and services.”

