Ping launches control layer for continuous digital identity assurance

| Chris Burt
Enterprise authentication has been undermined by sophisticated fraud attacks from AI-enabled social engineering to synthetic identities, prompting Ping Identity to introduce a new set of services to deliver continuous digital identity assurance.

The new Universal Services function as a centralized trust and control layer to preserve trust from onboarding through sensitive transactions and processes for account recovery and support. Continuous identity assurance allows organizations to confirm trust before granting access to assets, re-verify identity during high-risk transactions and dynamically adapt to changing risks, the company says in its announcement.

Universal Services works with the enterprise’s existing identity provider, combining the identity verification, risk assessment, orchestration and privacy-preserving zero-knowledge biometrics Ping picked up in the Keyless acquisition and provided by its Identity Platform in a single control panel.

Ping says Universal Services can help enterprises reduce fraud and account takeover incidents, lower operational costs with fewer manual reviews and help desk interactions, improve user experience with adaptive processes and an amount of friction determined by risk. The service bundle can also help enterprises modernize identity service with imposing large-scale migrations, according to Ping.

“Trust can’t stop at login, and it can’t live inside a single identity system,” says Andre Durand, founder and CEO of Ping Identity. “Universal Services give enterprises a way to continuously verify and protect identity across every interaction without dismantling the identity infrastructure they already rely on.”

The unified approach is intended to address customer demand for stronger identity assurance in the complex, multi-provider environments common to enterprises. As such it supports workforce, customer, partner and agentic AI identities.

Universal Services are now available through the Ping Identity Platform. The company plans to enhance the services throughout 2026.

