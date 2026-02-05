Upgraded Idemia PS minidriver unifies ID credentials across Windows 11 ecosystem

Idemia Public Security has launched an upgraded Smart Credential Minidriver with full support for ARM64 devices in the Windows 11 ecosystem.

The update supports seamless, enterprise-grade authentication across all modern Windows architectures, the company says in its announcement, including chips from ARM64, Intel and AMD.

Enterprise adoption of PCs, tablets and smartphones built with 64-bit ARM chips is accelerating, according to Idemia PS, due to their superior performance, power-efficiency and native security. This can create challenges for IT teams, however, in the form of incompatibility between smart cards and security key authenticators. The upgraded minidriver closes those gaps and enables consistent security and compliance policies across diverse enterprise devices.

“Organizations in regulated industries are rapidly moving to mixed hardware environments, and the need for consistent, smart-based authentication has never been higher,” says Virginie Flam, SVP for smart biometrics at Idemia Public Security. “With ARM64 support, Idemia Public Security is delivering on its commitment to provide secure, interoperable, and Microsoft-aligned identity solutions that scale with our customers’ evolving needs.”

Idemia PS’s new Smart Credential Minidriver is built for native integration with Microsoft identity services like Windows Hello for Business and Entra ID. Idemia PS was a biometric technology launch partner for Microsoft Entra Verified ID when it moved to general availability last year. It is fully compatible with Idemia’s flagship hardware tokens for digital identity, ID-One PIV 243 smart cards and ID-One USB security keys.

Article Topics

biometric authentication | biometric security key | enterprise | IDEMIA | Idemia Public Security | Microsoft | smart card | Smart Credential Minidriver | Windows