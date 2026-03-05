FB pixel

Data cooperatives offer antidote to digital excesses, SafeGuarden’s Crack argues

| Chris Burt
Cooperatives emerged as a reaction to the excesses of the industrial revolution. In the digital context, an equivalent can give people control and ownership over their own data while benefitting local communities, SafeGuarden Co-founder and Chair of CDD Services David Crack.

Data cooperatives offer the opportunity to reuse the data for proof of age or to share a range of credentials, Crack says in the latest episode of The Trust Files, presented by Velvet and Biometric Update.

Listen now: SpotifyAppleYouTubePodbean

Runtime: 00:02:16

