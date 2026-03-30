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Emptech graduates to MOSIP commercial partner status as digital ID SI

| Lu-Hai Liang
Categories Biometrics News  |  ID for All  |  Trade Notes
Emptech graduates to MOSIP commercial partner status as digital ID SI
 

Emptech has secured dual accreditation in the Modular Open Source Identity Platform (MOSIP) Partner Programme, becoming both a commercial partner and a technology partner.

Adding commercial partner status to its established technology partner accreditation is a significant step for the biometrics firm as it expands its role in supporting governments developing secure and inclusive digital identity systems.

The MOSIP Partner Programme (MPP) for system integrators defines technology partners as ecosystem participants that have at least 20 full-time technical staff members and $2 million in revenue in the prior year, and can perform MOSIP customization, integration, deployment and testing while working with a commercial partner. Commercial partners are those that have at least 100 full-time staff and generated $25 million in revenue the previous year with the “ability to bundle components, modules, devices, and integrated solutions” and the “capacity to integrate, end-to-end, with other technology partners, and own the implementation process completely.”

Emptech said the recognition strengthens its ability to contribute to national digital ID programs, particularly in areas such as identity lifecycle management, biometric enrolment, secure ID document issuance and digital identity technologies.

By joining the MOSIP Partner Programme, the company will work within an ecosystem that promotes open, interoperable and scalable identity frameworks. It’s an approach increasingly adopted by countries seeking vendor‑neutral digital public infrastructure.

Emptech said it expects the partnership to accelerate innovation and help governments build “future‑ready” identity ecosystems that can support national development goals.

The company added that it looks forward to collaborating with MOSIP on efforts to expand access to secure and inclusive identity services worldwide. Emptech has supplied the government of Mali with biometric passports and Burkina Faso with a biometric national ID card.

Governments such as Zambia’s have sought international technology partners to support its planned digital ID rollout. MOSIP certifies companies using standards for technical expertise combined with experience in providing support.

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