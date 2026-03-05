HyperVerge wins IndiaAI face authentication challenge; UIDAI taps six for VC prototypes

Face biometrics is becoming ever more integrated in India.

Aadhaar hit more than two billion face biometric authentications last year, while the technology is being extended to more use cases. Verifiable Credentials are moving from concept to prototype, and national competitions are pushing innovation in the world’s fourth-biggest economy.

India is taking more steps in advancing digital identity and biometric authentication, with HyperVerge unveiled at an event in New Delhi as one of two winners in a national competition under India’s AI Mission.

“National-scale identity systems require more than high accuracy,” said Kedar Kulkarni, HyperVerge CEO, as reported by ET Edge Insights. “They require consistency, bias control, and resilience against adversarial attacks.”

“Being selected as a winner of the Government of India’s National AI Mission challenge is a strong validation of the depth, scale, and rigor of our face recognition and de-deplication technology.”

HyperVerge has won a contract to deploy its face recognition system in public‑sector examinations. The IndiaAI Face Authentication Challenge was designed to find technologies that can spot impersonation and duplicate identities at the scale required for government recruitment — a must in the world’s most populous country, with millions of applications.

The government evaluated systems for accuracy, speed and resilience in high‑volume identity checks. HyperVerge’s entry focused on detecting duplicate applications and authenticating faces against a population‑scale database in real time.

The company demonstrated that it could match faces across millions of records, even when images varied in quality, lighting, pose or age. It also showed that its system could operate within strict purpose‑limitation and data‑protection constraints.

The government’s decision shows increasing demand for biometric systems that can operate reliably at national scale and handle the messy, low‑quality data typical of real‑world applications.

HyperVerge’s technology has previously been benchmarked in the 2024 DHS S&T RIVTD, in 1:1 and 1:N facial recognition evaluations by NIST and obtained ISO ISO 30107 Level 2 compliance for its passive biometric liveness detection technology.

The company supports identity verification and fraud prevention for financial institutions, and has published research on demographic bias in face recognition, including a 2023 study on how racial distribution in training data affects system performance.

Aadhaar-based VCs to get competitive prototypes

Aadhaar is pushing toward verifiable digital credentials as six teams are shortlisted to develop prototype solutions for the Aadhaar Verifiable Credentials (VC) ID’athon.

The initiative is being run by UIDAI in partnership with MSC as part of efforts to expand secure, portable, and privacy‑preserving digital identity tools. The Aadhaar VC ID’athon was launched in January, inviting start-ups and private sector firms to apply, offering hands-on experience, mentoring and cash prizes.

The now selected organizations are Bajaj Finserv Health, TruScholar, Ooru Digital, SrashtaSoft, MatrSphere, and FRS Labs. Each will now build and refine prototype services that use Aadhaar‑based Verifiable Credentials for real‑world verification scenarios.

The goal is to explore practical implementations of digitally signed credentials that can be verified without exposing underlying personal data. The ID’athon reflects India’s broader shift toward decentralized, cryptographically verifiable identity formats that reduce data sharing and strengthen user control.

The shortlisted prototypes are expected to demonstrate how VCs could be applied across sectors such as health, education, financial services, and public administration. More on every shortlisted team can be found by clicking through on the individual entities’ names via this LinkedIn page.

UIDAI runs 2026 Data Hackathon to improve Aadhaar operations

An online hackathon focused on data‑driven innovation for Aadhaar has opened for registrations, with UIDAI and the National Informatics Centre (NIC) inviting students to analyze anonymized enrollment and update datasets.

The event, run in association with the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), asks participants to uncover patterns, anomalies and predictive signals that could help improve Aadhaar operations and inform policy decisions.

UIDAI says the aim is to translate data insights into practical solution frameworks that strengthen system performance and service delivery. The competition is open to students aged 18 or above who are enrolled in accredited Indian institutions.

Individuals may participate alone or in teams of up to five, with each group required to submit student ID cards at the time of project submission. The hackathon will run entirely online.

Participants have 15 days from launch to register and submit their ideas through the challenge portal. Shortlisted teams will later present their work to UIDAI officials and a jury panel. UIDAI plans to host an award ceremony in either Delhi or Bengaluru and will reimburse travel costs for the finalists. Detailed entry guidelines can be found here.

