Palm vein biometrics from ePortID integrated with MNM’s physical access control

Biometric access control provider ePortID LLC has announced a “strategic teaming arrangement” with physical network infrastructure company MNM Group. A release says the partnership aims to “accelerate the deployment of secure, contactless access control systems across commercial and industrial markets.”

That will bring ePortID’s ePortPass platform, which uses contactless palm vein authentication in place of cards, fobs, or mobile credentials, to the MNM Group’s work in system installation, integration, and field delivery. Jointly, the companies will enable faster deployment and reduced operational complexity with edge-based system architecture.

“This teaming arrangement allows us to scale rapidly while maintaining the integrity of our architecture,” says Paul Labow, president of ePortID. “MNM brings the installation expertise and customer reach needed to deliver our technology efficiently and at scale.”

In palm vein biometrics, says MNM Group Senior Account Executive Marco Martucci, the company sees “a real opportunity to bring a more secure and modern access control solution to our customers. Partnering with ePortID gives us a practical solution that actually works in the field and addresses real security challenges.”

Per the release, the teaming arrangement is effective immediately.

Biometric access control market to surpass $9.84B by 2028

Organizations increasingly look to biometrics as a way to simplify physical access control, cut down on credential sharing and tighten security. Providers both established and new are offering solutions that leverage face, fingerprint and palm biometrics to work, in effect, as keys. The global biometric physical access control market is forecasted to surpass $9.84 billion by 2028.

To help customers navigate a busy market, Biometric Update and Goode Intelligence have teamed up on a new market report and buyer’s guide for biometric physical access control (BPAC) products, now available for free.

The 52-page 2026 Biometric Physical Access Control Market Report and Buyer’s Guide from Biometric Update and Goode Intelligence details important trends, technologies, and considerations for organizations planning to incorporate access control solutions.

It explains the key concepts in biometric physical access control, presenting commercially available technologies organizations can deploy today, and guiding them in selecting a provider.

Article Topics

access control | biometrics | contactless biometrics | ePortID | palm vein authentication | palm vein biometrics