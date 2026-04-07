Biometric physical access control generating $9.84B in revenue by 2028

A new report from Biometric Update and Goode Intelligence, 2026 Biometric Physical Access Control Market Report & Buyer’s Guide, investigates how biometrics is becoming an important component in creating secure, frictionless, physical access control experiences and forecasts that the global biometric physical access control market will grow to surpass $9.84 billion by 2028.

The 52-page report details key technologies in biometric physical access control, presents commercially available options with a breakdown of the key suppliers, provides what to do look out for in a biometric physical access control supplier (SMB and Enterprise), and gives three-year forecasts for total users and revenue.

The report continues the strategic partnership between Biometric Update and Goode Intelligence to produce analytical market reports stakeholders can use to make informed strategy, product and technology procurement choices.

The report is aimed at both companies that are planning to deploy biometric physical access control solutions and vendors that are supplying the technology.

“Rapid advances in biometrics and adjacent fields like tokenization and cryptography have enabled businesses to improve the security, cost-efficient operation and auditability of their facilities,” says Chris Burt, Managing Editor of Biometric Update and Co-author of the report. “Our report into the biometric physical access control market aims to simplify the selection of appropriate, effective systems for particular business needs.”

Alan Goode, CEO and Chief Analyst, Goode Intelligence added;

“The use of biometrics for physical access control is increasing around the world creating solutions that are more secure and friction-less. Biometric technology is either being used to augment existing physical access control systems by becoming a strong second factor, card plus biometric for instance, or as a sole factor – no card or token just you”.

The report includes case studies from important suppliers of biometric physical access control including Alcatraz, HID, Idemia Public Security, Innovative Technology, Innovatrics, Iris ID, RealSense, and ROC.

Key highlights of the report include:

An introduction to biometric physical access control: Popular biometric modalities Emerging modalities Converged logical solutions Integrated surveillance/security Integrated time attendance Audited / compliant solutions

An overview into standards and testing.

Market Analysis and Forecasts – three-year forecasts, and key sectors and applications for growth.

Deployment considerations.

Biometric Physical Access Control SMB Buyer’s guide – What do look for in a vendor for an SMB buyer.

SMB featured vendors

Biometric Physical Access Control Enterprise Buyer’s guide – What do look for in a vendor for an Enterprise buyer.

Enterprise featured vendors

Common terms and definitions.

Vendor directory.

2026 Biometric Physical Access Control Market Report and Buyer’s Guide is available to download for free now.

Reprint licenses are available. Contact us for more information.

Article Topics

access control | biometrics | Goode Intelligence | market report