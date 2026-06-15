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Malaysia to upgrade MyDigital ID kiosks with facial biometric verification

| Lu-Hai Liang
Categories Biometrics News  |  Civil / National ID  |  Facial Recognition
Malaysia to upgrade MyDigital ID kiosks with facial biometric verification
 

Malaysia will upgrade MyDigital ID registration kiosks nationwide with a new security layer.

The kiosks will feature real-time facial biometric verification against the National Registration Department’s database, as part of efforts to strengthen the country’s digital identity ecosystem and combat identity fraud.

The National Security Council (NSC) said the upgrade looks to improve the accuracy of identity verification, while reducing the risk of misuse and unauthorized access. It comes amid concerns over online scams, identity impersonation, data theft and other cyber threats.

The NSC said the initiative forms part of a broader series of security upgrades being rolled out on the MyDigital ID platform, reports The Star.

The council added that the government is prioritizing stronger safeguards as the use of digital services continues to expand among individuals, businesses and government agencies. For example, since May MyDigital ID has been the single sign-on (SSO) method for the MyJPJ platform, which allows access to several services of Malaysia’s Department of Transport.

As part of the enhancements, existing users of MyDigital ID will also be required to undergo periodic facial biometric re-verification to ensure the continued integrity and security of their digital identities.

The NSC said the upgrades would be introduced in stages and eventually extended to all MyDigital ID kiosks nationwide. Maintenance work on the kiosks was scheduled over the weekend. Users are able to register through the MyDigital ID mobile application available on the App Store, Google Play and Huawei AppGallery.

The council added that it will continue working with relevant agencies to coordinate security improvements across multiple identity platforms, including MyKad, to ensure Malaysians’ digital identities remain protected as the Southeast Asian country advances its digital transformation agenda.

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