Swissbit combines FIDO and physical access control in single security key with NXP

Swissbit is combining FIDO authentication with MIkron FARE Collection System (MIFARE) Digital Encryption Standard – Fast Innovative Reliable Enhanced, Evolution 3 (DESFire EV3) in a single security key with the help of chip maker NXP Semiconductors to ease combined logical and physical access control.

The company’s iShield Key 2 consolidates physical and digital access authentication into a single device, eliminating the need for separate building badges and IT security tokens. MIFARE DESFire EV3 enables the keys to interact with physical access control systems through contactless “taps.” Therefore thanks to its new collaboration, Swissbit says it has eliminated the issue of FIDO‑capable hardware that cannot interface with physical entry systems.

The device runs on a stack of NXP technologies, including the NXP SmartMX3 P71D600 secure microcontroller (MCU), compliant with CC EAL6+ and FIPS 140‑3 certifications. Supported on Java Card OS JCOP 4.5, MIFARE DESFire EV3 delivers security, performance and broad ecosystem compatibility on a single FIDO token, the firms explain in an announcement.

“NXP’s comprehensive hardware and software stack – including the JCOP platform, MIFARE libraries and robust support – made development and R&D remarkably straightforward for our team,” says Alexander Summerer, head of Authentication at Swissbit. “Their flexible platform enabled us to seamlessly integrate FIDO, PKI and advanced physical access features all within a single chip, setting our solution apart in the market.”

iShield Key 2 also supports secure software updates, allowing new applications to be deployed to units already in the field

Swissbit has been steadily partnering with major access control players, such as RSA, and adding popular credentials like MIFARE DESFire EV3. Last year, the company also integrated HID’s Seos credential technology into its iShield Key 2 to consolidate tokens for logical and physical access control.

The firm has also demonstrated an early preview of face biometric verification with liveness detection on a FIDO2 Key.

Article Topics

biometric security key | FIDO Alliance | NXP Semiconductors | passwordless authentication | Swissbit