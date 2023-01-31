Biometric liveness detection from OCR Labs shows no bias in BixeLab testing

Facial liveness detection technology from OCR Labs Global has been shown to have a 0 percent difference in demographic performance, or bias, in an evaluation by independent biometrics testing laboratory BixeLab. The announcement comes just days after a panel discussing bias in identity verification agreed on the importance of transparency.

BixeLab evaluated OCR Labs’ technology against male, female and transgender people between the ages of 18 and 70, from 8 different ethnic groups. The result was 0 percent demographic bias and a 0 percent error rate, according to an announcement from OCR Labs.

The company notes that research has shown women and ethnic minorities are most affected by digital identity solutions that have built-in inequalities. This undermines their potential to support underserved groups with access to important products and services.

“We believe that by removing barriers that lead to exclusion, digital ID systems can ensure that as many people as possible have access to life-enhancing products and services, no matter their background,” says OCR Labs Global General Manager International Russ Cohn.

“The time has come to refocus efforts on achieving inclusivity to prepare for the future when more people than ever will use identity solutions for everything, even “unlocking our car with our face”. With our Zero Bias AI™, education, and strategic partnerships with companies like Bloom Money, Reed Screening, and Admiral Money, we are helping to facilitate that future.”

OCR Labs has also published a white paper on ‘The truths about identity and inclusion’ to help businesses understand the need to prioritize inclusion in digital identity systems. The paper delves into mitigating bias in automated systems, data, manual screening and language.

Article Topics

accuracy | bias | biometric liveness detection | biometrics | BixeLab | face biometrics | OCR Labs