Dojah, Nethone earn ISO certifications to demonstrate data security

Dojah and Nethone, two fraud prevention and KYC providers that handle biometrics, have announced that they have recently earned ISO certifications.

The compliance certificates demonstrate a company’s commitment to providing high-quality products and services that meet international standards.

Dojah has certifications for ISO 27001 Information Security Management System, ISO 20000 IT Service Management System and ISO 23001 Business Continuity Management.

The certifications ensure that Dojah’s business processes, documentation, and information security procedures meet international standards.

The company is based in Lagos, Nigeria and backed by Y Combinator. It provides government ID checks with face biometrics and liveness, ID document verification, AML checks and address verification.

Joyce Edolor, Dojah’s compliance officer, comments on the achievement: “Going through the extensive process of receiving these certifications meant that all aspects of our business operations have been refined. As a result, our products, services and internal processes have become more efficient across the board.”

ISO 27001 requires organizations to implement policies and controls to demonstrate that they have the appropriate procedures for properly safeguarding sensitive information.

ISO 20000, meanwhile, outlines a set of processes to help organizations deliver effective services. It covers requirements to plan, establish, implement, operate, monitor, review, maintain and improve the management system.

Lastly, ISO 23001 outlines the steps and processes for organizations to implement to mitigate business disruption risks and ensure continuity. It helps organizations prepare for potential disruptions.

“We’re growing very fast as a business and our unyielding drive for standards and excellence better positions us to serve our clients with more streamlined processes while we establish credibility and trust in the industry,” adds Tobi Ololade, Dojah’s founder and CEO.

Nethone earns ISO 27001 certification and enhances fraud prevention efforts

Poland-based Nethone, which provides fraud prevention tools for financial institutions, has also been awarded ISO 27001 certification.

Commenting on this achievement, Mark Burton, the chief technology officer of Nethone, says: “Obtaining ISO27001 demonstrates Nethone’s commitment to best practices in information security and will give our customers increased confidence in our platform.”

Nethone, a venture founded in 2016 by security specialists, financial directors and data analysts, has grown to serve over 100 eCommerce and financial companies like BlaBlaCar, Azul, Grover, Ramp Grupo Boticário and Wema Bank.

Nethone’s Know Your User solution covers many fraud problems like bot attacks, ATO, CNP fraud and chargeback and provides immediately actionable recommendations. It includes face and behavioral biometrics.

“Nethone is a well-established and fast-growing company and certification was the next logical step in our information security program to validate our operational excellence and we will continue to build further during 2023,” adds Burton.

In addition to the certification, Nethone also announced that it has obtained SOC2 Type 1 certification. This certification confirms Nethone’s security setup is compliant with the SOC2 standard.

Article Topics

biometric data | biometrics | data protection | Dojah | ISO standards | Nethone | standards