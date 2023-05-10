TouchByte bought by Salto for face biometrics integration with Cognitec

Salto Systems, maker of electronic access controls, has acquired TouchByte to integrate its face biometrics products.

Salto acquired Cognitec in 2022 to add face biometrics to its product line, and indicates in its new announcement that Cognitec’s FaceVACS algorithm will be combined with TouchByte’s technology and devices from Salto to build new Salto facial recognition products. Adding TouchByte accelerates development of new access controls, the company says.

Cornwall, UK-based TouchByte has applied its facial recognition algorithm to age verification and customer analytics, as well as to touchless access controls in environments like construction sites.

Spain-based Salto has put systems in airports, hospitals, government buildings, military bases, colleges and hotels, and claims to power more than 3 million doors around the world.

“Our acquisition of Touchbyte is a natural step forward in our mission to bring innovative and cutting-edge technology to the access control market,” says Marc Handels, Salto’s chief technology and innovation officer. “We aim to provide our customers with a secure and frictionless way of accessing their buildings and facilities.”

The value of the acquisition is undisclosed.

Access control leaders are well-represented in the biometrics industry, Assa Abloy’s ownership of HID Global being a notable example.

