Stytch adds B2B authentication options for multi-tenant apps

| Masha Borak
Categories Access Control  |  Biometrics News
Identity and access management infrastructure company Stytch has announced major updates for its B2B authentication product for multi-tenant apps.

The product, which Stytch compares to Okta’s Auth0, will introduce features such as Google One Tap, programmatic updates for member emails and protected magic links with Stytch’s device fingerprinting technology. It also comes with advanced user provisioning and management features including System for Cross-domain Identity Management (SCIM), the company says in a release.

“Multi-tenancy and organization tenancy are critical components for building scalable, flexible B2B SaaS applications,” says Stytch Co-founder and Chief Technology Officer Julianna Lamb.

“It’s one that businesses need to think about early because as you grow and move upmarket, the unique auth demands from enterprise clients will only proliferate. How they build their architecture and data models today will have large downstream implications on how they build their auth tomorrow, ” she adds.

San Francisco-based Stytch introduced its B2B product last year. The company claims that it has seen a significant number of companies migrating to the platform, from big firms such as Cisco Systems to startups like Groq and Tome.

The company’s CEO and Co-founder Reed McGinley-Stempel recently wrote for Biometric Update on the importance of session security post-authentication.

