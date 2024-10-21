FB pixel

European Commission issues call for tenders for age verification solution

Estimated contract value capped at €4M, maximum duration of 24 months
The European Commission, DG CNECT – Communications Networks, Content and Technology, has released a call for tenders for the “Development, Consultancy and Support for an Age Verification Solution.”

The description says the procurement “will enable users of online web services to prove their age through the presentation of an electronic attestation through a dedicated application (mobile app) in a privacy preserving manner in order to access age restricted content.” An invitation letter with full specifications on the age verification project is available here.

The app is to be built in compliance with the emerging technical specifications of the European Digital Identity (EUDI) Wallet and will “directly contribute to the implementation of the provisions on protection of minors of the Digital Services Act (DSA).”

The contract covers a maximum period of 24 months and will be awarded based on best price-quality ratio. The estimated maximum value is 4 million euros, if all options are activated.

Criteria require tenderers to demonstrate a minimum level of capacity showing an average yearly turnover of the last two financial years above 2.5 million euros. They also must have done at least three projects in the field of information systems development, support, and/or consultancy in the last three years preceding the tender submission deadline, each with a minimum value of one million euro and having been performed within a six month period.

Given the restrictions, there will be relatively few firms that qualify.

Deadline for receipt of tenders is 18/11/2024 – 16:00:59 (UTC+1). Any questions about the call are due on 08/11/2024 at 00:00

