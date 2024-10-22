Executive regulations for Oman Biometrics Law lay out rules on fingerprints, DNA

There are new executive rules for Oman’s Biometrics Law governing the collection and storage of fingerprint biometrics. A report from Arabian Stories says the decision by Royal Oman Police (ROP) to issue Ministerial Decision No. 149/2024 “aims to provide a structured framework for the collection, analysis, and preservation of biometric data, including fingerprint and genetic information.” It follows the March passage of the Biometrics Law by royal decree.

Regulations in the decision include definitions of key terms and outline roles related to supervision and management of the biometric database proposed by the Biometrics Law. The database will contain biometric data collected from crime scenes, criminal defendants and relatives of missing persons.

Per the rules, strict preservation protocols for the storage of biological samples must be maintained. Stored data cannot be modified without written permission. Data must be destroyed after a legally stipulated storage period.

DNA and genetic material are subject to additional protections. DNA analysis will only be permitted with a judicial order or ruling in certain scenarios, such as unidentified genetic samples found at crime scenes. And generic material cannot be used to determine lineage in paternity disputes.

A further breakdown of the Biometrics Law in the Oman Observer lists the potential reasons the police might conduct a biometric fingerprint examination. They include “suspicion of test-tube babies” (donated sperm is not allowed for IVF in Oman), identifying lost or mixed up children, “cases of rape of minors and incompetent persons” and “the presence of unidentified bodies.”

Although the forensic database proposed in the law is focused on fingerprints and DNA, the regulation covers a wide spectrum of biometric identifiers, including genetic material, fingerprints and palm prints, and facial and iris scans.

Violations of Oman’s Biometrics Law can result in fines of up to 5,000 Omani rials (US$12,990) or prison sentences of up to 10 years.

Article Topics

biometrics | fingerprint biometrics | legislation | Oman | regulation