FB pixel

Executive regulations for Oman Biometrics Law lay out rules on fingerprints, DNA

| Joel R. McConvey
Categories Biometrics News  |  Law Enforcement
Executive regulations for Oman Biometrics Law lay out rules on fingerprints, DNA
 

There are new executive rules for Oman’s Biometrics Law governing the collection and storage of fingerprint biometrics. A report from Arabian Stories says the decision by Royal Oman Police (ROP) to issue Ministerial Decision No. 149/2024 “aims to provide a structured framework for the collection, analysis, and preservation of biometric data, including fingerprint and genetic information.” It follows the March passage of the Biometrics Law by royal decree.

Regulations in the decision include definitions of key terms and outline roles related to supervision and management of the biometric database proposed by the Biometrics Law. The database will contain biometric data collected from crime scenes, criminal defendants and relatives of missing persons.

Per the rules, strict preservation protocols for the storage of biological samples must be maintained. Stored data cannot be modified without written permission. Data must be destroyed after a legally stipulated storage period.

DNA and genetic material are subject to additional protections. DNA analysis will only be permitted with a judicial order or ruling in certain scenarios, such as unidentified genetic samples found at crime scenes. And generic material cannot be used to determine lineage in paternity disputes.

A further breakdown of the Biometrics Law in the Oman Observer lists the potential reasons the police might conduct a biometric fingerprint examination. They include “suspicion of test-tube babies” (donated sperm is not allowed for IVF in Oman), identifying lost or mixed up children, “cases of rape of minors and incompetent persons” and “the presence of unidentified bodies.”

Although the forensic database proposed in the law is focused on fingerprints and DNA, the regulation covers a wide spectrum of biometric identifiers, including genetic material, fingerprints and palm prints, and facial and iris scans.

Violations of Oman’s Biometrics Law can result in  fines of up to 5,000 Omani rials (US$12,990) or prison sentences of up to 10 years.

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

 

Polish startup raises $8.2M to combat AI-driven fraud with digital ID

Digital identity verification platform Authologic has pulled in an $8.2 million investment from European and American firms. The Series A…

 

Meta reboots Facebook face biometrics to combat ‘celeb-bait’ ads

Meta is testing face biometrics as a way to detect and prevent celeb-bait ads on its platforms. This reboot of…

 

World rebrand comes with governance shuffle, promise of decentralized ownership

By now, most who are familiar with the World digital ID project will associate it with its main public advocates,…

 

US DOJ issues final rule on foreign access to Americans’ PII

After months of reviewing the comments it received to its March 5 Advance Notice of Proposed Rulemaking (ANPRM), the US Department of…

 

Reality Defender expands series A to $33M, integrated by Accenture

Reality Defender has reached $33 million in an expansion of its series A funding round. While the company does not…

 

The healthcare sector is leaking data; biometrics could help plug the holes

While it is true that reporting on biometrics often revolves around costly fraud cases or massive data breaches, part of…

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Continue Reading

Most Read This Week

Featured Company

Learn More

Biometrics Insight, Opinion

Digital ID In-Depth

Biometrics White Papers

Biometrics Events