Humane is bricking AI Pins following $116M HP buyout

Humane launched its AI Pin in April 2024 but only a month later the company was reportedly looking for a buyout. Now Humane is shutting down and shuttering services for its AI Pin leaving owners with a bricked product.

All of Humane’s biometric wearables will stop working at noon PT on February 28. On that date users won’t be able to access basically any of the device’s features such as AI queries, calling, messaging and cloud access. Owners can get a refund if they bought a pin within the 90-day return window and they have to apply by February 27.

According to Humane’s FAQ page, “all customer data, including personal identifiable information (PII), will be permanently deleted from Humane’s servers,” while users can download their data before the shutdown date. After the February 28 deadline all stored data will be deleted, according to the company. The AI Pin authenticated users with heartbeat biometrics.

Why is Humane discontinuing the AI Pin? The company is “moving onto new endeavours” apparently. This may be related to the company’s buyout which was announced on Tuesday. Computer giant HP acquired “key AI capabilities” from Humane, which includes its platform Cosmos, staff, and IP such as over 300 patents and patent applications. HP described the acquisition as advancing its transformation into a “more experience-led company.”

Humane also suffered a rash of terrible reviews, and struggled with a million dollars worth of returns, prompting its owners to seek an exit. The company had raised over $100 million in funding.

Tuan Tran, President of Technology and Innovation at HP, commented: “This investment will rapidly accelerate our ability to develop a new generation of devices that seamlessly orchestrate AI requests both locally and in the cloud.”

“Humane’s AI platform Cosmos, backed by an incredible group of engineers, will help us create an intelligent ecosystem across all HP devices from AI PCs to smart printers and connected conference rooms,” he continued.

Humane’s acquired staff – “engineers, architects, and product innovators” – will move to HP’s Technology and Innovation Organization. This will form HP’s new AI innovation lab, known as HP IQ, which will focus on “building an intelligent ecosystem” across HP’s product and services for the “future of work.”

The $116 million transaction is expected to close at the end of this month.

