Integrated Biometrics adds 256-bit AES encryption to Danno scanner

Integrated Biometrics has upgraded its Danno biometric fingerprint scanner, the world’s smallest FBI-certified FAP-30 device, which now features 256-bit AES encryption.

The integration of 256-bit AES encryption safeguards biometric data from unauthorized access and ensures compliance with stringent data protection regulations.

“We are thrilled to add Danno to our line of encrypted fingerprint scanners, further solidifying its position as a trusted solution for mobile biometric identification,” said Peter Kazlas, Senior Director of Technology Development.

“This upgrade provides our customers with unparalleled security, ensuring their biometric data remains safe in even the most demanding applications.”

Danno retains its compact size at 7mm thick, low power draw, and patented light-emitting sensor (LES) technology for reliable fingerprint scanning in the field. Its full specifications can be found here.

Integrated Biometrics and partner GripID also this month launched the GripID Mannix, which comes with a FAP60 full-palm sensor and features LES technology.

The GripID Mannix is born of an ongoing partnership between IB and GripID and is built to meet the demands of national identity programs in field-based operations, according to the companies.

The device allows for biometric enrollment and authentication in any environment due to its portable and rugged format, according to its makers, and pairs wirelessly with an array of smartphones, tablets and computers.

The GripID Mannix can transform any OS-equipped device (iOS, Android, Windows, MacOS) into full-featured biometric workstations, the makers say.

IB commented that the device is particularly effective in decentralized scenarios such as remote voter registration, mobile police patrols, refugee identification and tracking or any enrollment programs.

