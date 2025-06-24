World positions World App as a ZKP-based age verification solution

World has entered the age assurance arena. A post on the World blog says the company’s solution for age verification through World ID uses zero-knowledge proofs (ZKPs) to provide proof of age without the need to share any personal information.

As is World’s wont, the firm’s announcement reads like a revelation, calling its age assurance tech “a new approach.” It is, however, in keeping with other ZKP-based age verification tools, in promising to provide binary, yes/no age assurance that does not require the exchange of personal data.

World’s product ingests a passport via its NFC chip to generate a government-signed digital credential. World App encrypts the information and stores it on the user’s device – what World calls its Personal Custody feature, “which ensures that no data is uploaded to a cloud or centralized database.”

“When a digital service needs to confirm an individual meets a minimum age threshold, World uses a ZKP to confirm eligibility. The online platform receives a simple binary answer – yes or no – about whether the person meets their age rule, with no personal information shared, not even with World.”

World’s promise that “no systems are tracked” suggests it would qualify as a double-blind system, wherein the relying party only gets proof of age, and the verifier doesn’t know what the proof is used for.

World says “it’s age assurance, with maximum privacy.”

Tools for Humanity hires Dawn Wallet founders

Tools for Humanity, the developer of World App that classifies itself as a “contributor” to the project, has two new team members in its toolbox: Tom Waite and Isaac Rodriguez, the founders of Dawn Wallet, an iOS native Ethereum wallet. The World blog says the two have come on board to “help bring advanced financial capabilities to World network.”

“Dawn offered users something remarkable: a wallet experience so intuitive that interacting with Ethereum felt as natural as sending a text message,” says World. “The results spoke for themselves: millions in transaction volume flowing through an interface that never asked users to understand gas fees or bridge protocols. Dawn proved that sophisticated financial tools could be truly accessible.”

Having proved that, Dawn Wallet is winding down in the coming weeks, “with full support provided for individuals transitioning their assets,” as its vision is absorbed into World’s branded, decentralized megaverse.

Mini App developers reap retrospective WLD rewards

As it continues expanding, World has recognized a job well done by early contributors and builders in its Mini App ecosystem. The company says one million in WLD cryptocurrency tokens has been distributed as Retroactive Mini App Rewards, to “builders who achieved user traction, delivered meaningful products, and played a key role in kickstarting the World Mini App ecosystem.”

“These teams shipped products before anyone knew what was possible, brought in real users, and laid the groundwork for what World is becoming today,” says a blog post.

The company continues to run its Mini App Grants Program.

