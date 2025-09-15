FB pixel

Denmark mandates facial recognition to keep violent fans out of football stadiums

| Ayang Macdonald
Categories Biometrics News  |  Facial Recognition
Denmark mandates facial recognition to keep violent fans out of football stadiums
 

The Danish government has announced the implementation of legislative reforms which will include the mandatory deployment of facial recognition systems to address fan violence at some football venues across the country.

This is part of a 14-point legislative amendment proposal announced recently by the country’s Minister of Justice, Peter Hummelgaard, The Copenhagen Post reports.

Beyond the use of expanded automated facial recognition to identify violent fans, the proposal outlines other measures, including stricter penalties for perpetrators of stadium violence and quarantine powers to restrict individuals from attending matches, as well as targeted bans on hooligans from match venues.

According to the proposal, the introduction of facial recognition in the Danish Superliga, the country’s football top flight, will serve the purpose of identifying and preventing banned individuals from accessing football games.

Fan violence is said to be a major problem in Danish football, with recurrent reports of violence and other criminal behaviour, such as clashes between supporters.

Clubs like FC Copenhagen and Brondby IF have already received the green light to deploy facial recognition systems to identify violent football fans and supporters. Last year, authorities placed an indefinite ban on away fans for matches involving these two clubs, as reported by Reuters.

The government says it will work in collaboration with football clubs and the Danish Data Protection Authority (Datatilsynet) to enforce the new rules once they get the procedural approval, according to the report. The Authority has, however, insisted on data privacy and security safeguards.

This is Denmark’s second legislative package to fight hooliganism in football within three years, writes Politiken.

The deployment of biometrics to streamline attendance and check violence is a growing tendency in sports, especially football. In Italy and Spain, for instance, face biometrics systems are deployed in collaboration with clubs and league authorities.

This notwithstanding, there have been concerns about data privacy and security, with some clubs fined over data handling shortfalls.

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   |   |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

 

Kenya developing DPI roadmap to streamline public service delivery

The Kenyan government is in the process of developing a Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI) roadmap which will transform how citizens…

 

Stakeholders urge America to consider digital identities critical infrastructure

America needs a “federal digital identity strategy” that recognizes credentials people can use online as “critical infrastructure, Persona Director of…

 

Missouri, Ohio become latest states to impose age checks for adult content online

The U.S. continues to see the spread of online safety legislation that comes with rules requiring age verification for adult…

 

Malaysia credit rating agency incorporates MyDigital ID for more secure KYC

CTOS Digital Berhad, a major credit reporting agency in Malaysia, has sealed a partnership deal with the country’s national digital…

 

Ondato tightens KYC for regulated industries with the help of Vialet

Biometric verification provider Ondato is joining Lithuania-based payment platform Vialet in its plans to conquer the European online gambling market….

 

Biometrics inspire trust, policy-makers invite backlash

Biometrics technology appears to be advancing more steadily than the policies and implementation practices that are necessary to make proper…

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Continue Reading

Biometric Market Analysis

Most Viewed This Week

Featured Company

Learn More

Biometrics Insight, Opinion

Digital ID In-Depth

Biometrics White Papers

Biometrics Events