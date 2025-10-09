FB pixel

UK Home Office holding remote biometric enrolment trial market engagement sessions

October 17 last day to register
| Joel R. McConvey
Categories Biometrics News  |  Facial Recognition  |  Government Services
UK Home Office holding remote biometric enrolment trial market engagement sessions
 

Say hello to BRET – the UK’s Biometric Remote Enrolment Trial. A post from the UK Home Office says it will be holding market engagement sessions to further consider future plans for possibly trialing remote biometric enrolment technology.

The call is for “open early engagement,” which, according to the post, “means that a procurement idea is currently active in the early stage of development.” The trials will focus on “capture of fingerprints and remote identity binding via smartphone application(s). Suppliers with suitable apps are invited to attend this event.” The guidelines say the contract is suitable for SMEs.

The government first floated the idea in August; at that point, it specified the suppliers of contactless fingerprint technology for the trials as VF Worldwide Holdings Ltd, Touchless ID (Identy), Dermalog, Veridium, iProov, Telos, Integrated Biometrics, Blue Biometrics, Thales DIS and IDLoop.

Those interested in participating in engagement sessions are instructed to email BorderVision@homeoffice.gov.uk. The opportunity closes on October 17.

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   |   |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

 

Biometrics startups, scaleups navigate expanding digital trust applications

Biometrics adoption is driving revenues and growth in applications from security to civil ID, and may soon be the foundation…

 

No visuals required: Reclaim Protocol reads data from websites for verification

Reclaim Protocol is a startup with a particular focus on verification of academic records, employment and brand loyalty. Rather than…

 

Fresh call for single digital borders by African nations to facilitate cross-border trade

There is a new call from development policy stakeholders for African nations to introduce one-stop-shop borders and digitize all related…

 

UK digital ID proposal implies issuance to teens, govt botches the message again

A strange round of controversy has arisen in the UK, as public debate begins with stakeholders and the media coming…

 

JP Morgan’s biometric mandate signals new era of workplace surveillance in finance

When employees begin reporting to JPMorgan Chase’s new Manhattan headquarters later this year, they will be required to submit their…

 

Amnesty International urges Scotland to ban live facial recognition for law enforcement

Amnesty International has called on the Scottish government to prohibit the use of live facial Recognition (LFR), describing the biometric…

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Continue Reading

Biometric Market Analysis

Most Viewed This Week

Featured Company

Learn More

Biometrics Insight, Opinion

Digital ID In-Depth

Biometrics White Papers

Biometrics Events