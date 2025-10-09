UK Home Office holding remote biometric enrolment trial market engagement sessions

Say hello to BRET – the UK’s Biometric Remote Enrolment Trial. A post from the UK Home Office says it will be holding market engagement sessions to further consider future plans for possibly trialing remote biometric enrolment technology.

The call is for “open early engagement,” which, according to the post, “means that a procurement idea is currently active in the early stage of development.” The trials will focus on “capture of fingerprints and remote identity binding via smartphone application(s). Suppliers with suitable apps are invited to attend this event.” The guidelines say the contract is suitable for SMEs.

The government first floated the idea in August; at that point, it specified the suppliers of contactless fingerprint technology for the trials as VF Worldwide Holdings Ltd, Touchless ID (Identy), Dermalog, Veridium, iProov, Telos, Integrated Biometrics, Blue Biometrics, Thales DIS and IDLoop.

Those interested in participating in engagement sessions are instructed to email BorderVision@homeoffice.gov.uk. The opportunity closes on October 17.

