Ant unveils Alipay+ GlassPay smart glasses with iris biometric authentication

Ant International has launched Alipay+ GlassPay, its smart glasses-embedded payment solution that introduces iris biometric authentication as a security layer for the first time.

The iris biometrics is a new addition to augmented reality (AR) commerce, expanding the platform’s multi-modal verification capabilities alongside existing voiceprint biometric authentication. In June, Alipay launched smart glasses that enable users to perform transactions via QR code scans and voice commands.

“The ultimate goal of smart glasses is to seamlessly integrate technology into our lives,” said Guo Peng, Head of XR Business Unit, Meizu. “Iris payment solution is a critical step toward this vision — it makes the act of paying feel natural again.”

Ant developed the smart glasses in partnership with Xiaomi and Meizu, with Alipay+ GlassPay now using AI-powered iris recognition. The system compares over 260 biometric feature points to verify user identity. It also incorporates advanced liveness detection to prevent spoofing via photos, videos or 3D masks and performs reliably across varied lighting conditions, according to its maker.

“In our collaboration with Ant, our focus is not only on achieving faster and more seamless recognition but also on building a comprehensive security framework — from encrypted storage to liveness detection — ensuring the complete protection of users’ biometric data,” Peng continued.

The new iris biometric feature has been successfully trialled on AlipayHK, according to Ant, with the solution integrating with AR shopping experiences such as instant try-ons, interactive browsing and frictionless checkout.

GlassPay’s security architecture is built on Ant’s gPass, a connection framework for smart glasses. The gPass framework is supposed to enable manufacturers and developers to build secure AI-driven digital ecosystems. The platform includes end-to-end encryption, personal key schemes and compliance mechanisms tailored to regional regulations. It is designed to support e-wallets and apps across diverse markets, ensuring data protection and operational integrity.

Ant International plans to roll out the enhanced GlassPay solution across the Asia Pacific, targeting smart hardware innovators and digital service providers. “Payment remains the foundation of all fintech and all financial services” said Peng Yang, CEO of Ant International, speaking at the 2025 Singapore Fintech Festival this week.

“Ant International is laser-focused on pushing the frontier of payment from all angles: hardware-embedded consumer services, card+QR interoperability, bank-to-wallet connectivity, AI merchant payment orchestration for agentic commerce, and much, much more.”

Ant’s Chief Innovation Officer Jiang-Ming Yang added, “Ant International will continue to push payment innovations across the frontiers of interoperability, agentic AI, and new hardware solutions.”

Ant Group has also been pushing palm biometric payments with its Alipay PL1 product which relies on both palm print scanning and palm vein patterns. Its digital technology subsidiary, Ant Digital Technologies, showcased its deepfake detection and biometric eKYC platform at the Dubai FinTech Summit 2025.

Article Topics

Alipay | biometric authentication | biometric payments | GlassPay | iris biometrics | voice authentication | wearables