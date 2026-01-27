FB pixel

Level 3 PAD test from iBeta sets the bar for biometric liveness in age of advanced fraud

Lab says ‘tough methodology’ ensures conformance, congratulates Yoti on milestone
| Joel R. McConvey
Categories Biometrics News  |  Liveness Detection
Level 3 PAD test from iBeta sets the bar for biometric liveness in age of advanced fraud
 

Having awarded the first passing mark under its new Level 3 presentation attack detection (PAD) testing, iBeta Quality Assurance is hoping other firms in the biometrics and digital identity sector will see the value in its services.

In a release, Evan Call, director of biometrics sales and marketing for iBeta, says the biometrics testing lab has “several companies trying their best to get through our very tough test methodology – but Yoti is the first to achieve success with iBeta” in conformance with international standard ISO/IEC 30107-3.

The firm says iBeta Level 3 represents “the global standard for measuring the ability for systems to detect presentation attacks such as photos, videos, masks and AI-generated faces.” In the current parlance, it measures the effectiveness of liveness detection – an increasingly essential tool, as AI-generated deepfakes and synthetic media flood the digisphere.

Indeed, iBeta designed Level 3 in part as a response to the wave of fraud driven by AI generated faces and advanced spoofing attacks.

“As biometric technology continues to get more sophisticated, the people doing attacks and trying to hack into the systems are getting more sophisticated,” Call told Biometric Update in June 2025. “It just keeps escalating.

According to the 2025 Face Liveness Market Report and Buyer’s Guide from Biometric Update and Goode Intelligence, face liveness detection transactions are forecasted to exceed 50 Billion Annually by 2027 – more than doubling the projected totals for 2025.

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   |   |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

 

UK government defending police use of facial recognition

The UK government is defending police use of facial recognition technology – both in court and on the public stage….

 

Many African countries will operationalize continental DPI frameworks in 2026: Report

Research and policy organization DigitA has projected that 2026 will be a turning point for many African nations where the…

 

Cameroon deploys cybersecurity system to protect DPI, boost digital trust

Cameroon’s National Agency for Information and Communication Technologies (ANTIC) has taken delivery of software and hardware worth around XAF735 million…

 

NADRA launches Bug Bounty Challenge to fortify Pakistan’s digital ID infrastructure

Pakistan’s National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) has launched its first-ever Bug Bounty Challenge 2026, a national competition designed to…

 

UK proposal for age checks on VPNs begins to look like a policy traffic jam

In a move that has already stirred controversy, the UK House of Lords has voted to allow an amendment to…

 

Poland to use its digital ID app for age verification on social platforms

Poland is planning to introduce digital age verification to its existing national digital identity platform in order to curb children’s…

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Continue Reading

Biometric Market Analysis and Buyer's Guides

Most Viewed This Week

Featured Company

Learn More

Biometrics Insight, Opinion

Digital ID In-Depth

Biometrics White Papers

Biometrics Events