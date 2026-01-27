Level 3 PAD test from iBeta sets the bar for biometric liveness in age of advanced fraud

Having awarded the first passing mark under its new Level 3 presentation attack detection (PAD) testing, iBeta Quality Assurance is hoping other firms in the biometrics and digital identity sector will see the value in its services.

In a release, Evan Call, director of biometrics sales and marketing for iBeta, says the biometrics testing lab has “several companies trying their best to get through our very tough test methodology – but Yoti is the first to achieve success with iBeta” in conformance with international standard ISO/IEC 30107-3.

The firm says iBeta Level 3 represents “the global standard for measuring the ability for systems to detect presentation attacks such as photos, videos, masks and AI-generated faces.” In the current parlance, it measures the effectiveness of liveness detection – an increasingly essential tool, as AI-generated deepfakes and synthetic media flood the digisphere.

Indeed, iBeta designed Level 3 in part as a response to the wave of fraud driven by AI generated faces and advanced spoofing attacks.

“As biometric technology continues to get more sophisticated, the people doing attacks and trying to hack into the systems are getting more sophisticated,” Call told Biometric Update in June 2025. “It just keeps escalating.

According to the 2025 Face Liveness Market Report and Buyer’s Guide from Biometric Update and Goode Intelligence, face liveness detection transactions are forecasted to exceed 50 Billion Annually by 2027 – more than doubling the projected totals for 2025.

