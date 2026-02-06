FB pixel

Entreprises d’identité, unissez-vous! French MoU unites EUDI Wallet stakeholders

| Chris Burt
Dozens of firms and public authorities have agreed to work together on the launch of France’s implementation of the European Digital Identity (EUDI) Wallet.

The businesses signing a Memorandum of Understanding represent an ecosystem committed to adapting their processes and solutions to work with the EUDI Wallet. The agreement also includes France Titres, which operates under the country’s Ministry of the Interior, the ID Campus, which just launched under iDAKTO’s leadership and the urban community of Angers Loire Métropole. iDAKTO is also the technology partner for public digital identity service France Identité.

There are more than 70 signatory organizations, in all, many of them familiar to Biometric Update readers. Atos, CLR Labs, Coppernic, Elyctis, Fime, Hopae, id3, Infineon, Linxens, Namirial, the Secure Identity Alliance, Sopra Steria, Thales and Unissey are among them.

All are planning to create a “wallet-ready” ecosystem ahead of the anticipated 2027 launch of the digital wallet to ease the transition. France Titres has committed to keep them appraised of regulatory developments, technical specifications and other ongoing work in the area, and to take their feedback into account to align proposed solutions and market needs.

“The signatories are coordinating their communication efforts to raise awareness among citizens, as well as public and private stakeholders, with a view to the widespread adoption of the digital identity wallet, which represents a fundamental gain in terms of security, digital trust and the protection of personal data and public freedoms,” the MoU says, as machine-translated.

Procivis to build sandbox Lithuania’s EUDI Wallet sandbox

Lithuania has awarded a 12-month contract for its EUDI Wallet sandbox to Orell Füssli subsidiary Procivis AG.

Switzerland-based Procivis will work with the country’s State Digital Solutions Agency (SDSA) to build its national testbed for digital identity activities as it prepares for the wallet’s launch.

The company says its Procivis One technology for digital identity and wallets is production-ready and eIDAS 2.0-compliant, giving it experience it will leverage in establishing an interoperable ecosystem for Lithuanian digital ID.

Procivis intends to provide a platform for trials of secure, user-centric digital wallet use cases, support regulatory alignment and cross-border usage. The sandbox will also be used by the Aptitude large-scale pilot consortium, which includes iDAKTO, along with Signicat, SITA, Indicio.

“The cooperation with Procivis accelerates our ability to gain experience in using the European Wallet in real-life use cases for issuers and relying parties in Lithuania and abroad,” says Tomas Misevičius, director at SDSA. “Procivis was selected through a public procurement procedure, with the maturity of their technology and the know-how of their team. This implementation will also serve to get a strong foundation for the roll-out of the official Lithuanian EUDI wallet to be launched in a timely manner.”

