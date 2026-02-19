FB pixel

Idemia PS supplies biometrics to Bahrain for national security, public services

| Chris Burt
Categories Biometrics News  |  Government Services
Idemia PS supplies biometrics to Bahrain for national security, public services
 

Bahrain is standing up a national biometric system with technology from Idemia Public Security to improve its national security and support digital public service delivery.

An executive committee has been established to oversee the rollout of the Biometric Measurements System Project. Its inaugural meeting was attended by Interior Ministry Undersecretary Shaikh Nasser bin Abdulrahman Al Khalifa, along with senior officials from Bahrain Police, the Nationality, Passports and Residence Affairs authority, the Information and eGovernment Authority (iGA), and representatives of Idemia PS and partner HJP Consulting, according to an announcement from the country’s police media center.

The strategic initiative is planned for integration with a range of security and civil service bodies, as part of a broader digital transformation and development agenda. The country’s efforts have also included the integration of its national biometric digital identity and KYC service with companies in the financial services sector and the launch of digital ID and birth certificates to the iGA’s MyGov app.

The committee reviewed the overall framework and technical scope for the project. The implementation plan and timeline were discussed, and the roles and responsibilities of the entities involved defined.

Idemia PS shared details on the method and phases of the implementation and how it will align with international best practices and standards for biometrics to ensure the data collection is highly efficient, accurate, and reliable.

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   |   |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

 

Brownfield implementations represent MOSIP’s next wave of national digital IDs

The origin story of the Modular Open-Source Identity Platform is inextricably tied to the widely-observed problem of vendor lock-in in…

 

Colorado moves age checks from websites to operating systems

As Colorado lawmakers once again revisit online age verification, the debate is no longer about whether to protect children online….

 

World ID, Dock deconstruct decentralized identity model for age of bots

An online conversation hosted by Nick Lambert of Dock Labs takes a look under the hood at World ID and…

 

Fraud, evolved: Ingenium spotlights biometric injection attacks and IAD assurance

Biometric injection attacks are emerging as the key vulnerability in biometric remote identity verification and user authentication systems, making assurance…

 

Ring expands ‘Search Party’ function from lost dogs to broader surveillance

The Ring home security ecosystem is at the center of a privacy and surveillance debate after internal communications, a controversial…

 

Utah passes amendments to State-Endorsed Digital Identity law

Utah’s state legislature has voted unanimously to pass SB 275, the State-Endorsed Digital Identity Program Amendments bill. The law makes…

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Continue Reading

Biometric Market Analysis and Buyer's Guides

Most Viewed This Week

Featured Company

Learn More

Biometrics Insight, Opinion

Digital ID In-Depth

Biometrics White Papers

Biometrics Events