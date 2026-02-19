Idemia PS supplies biometrics to Bahrain for national security, public services

Bahrain is standing up a national biometric system with technology from Idemia Public Security to improve its national security and support digital public service delivery.

An executive committee has been established to oversee the rollout of the Biometric Measurements System Project. Its inaugural meeting was attended by Interior Ministry Undersecretary Shaikh Nasser bin Abdulrahman Al Khalifa, along with senior officials from Bahrain Police, the Nationality, Passports and Residence Affairs authority, the Information and eGovernment Authority (iGA), and representatives of Idemia PS and partner HJP Consulting, according to an announcement from the country’s police media center.

The strategic initiative is planned for integration with a range of security and civil service bodies, as part of a broader digital transformation and development agenda. The country’s efforts have also included the integration of its national biometric digital identity and KYC service with companies in the financial services sector and the launch of digital ID and birth certificates to the iGA’s MyGov app.

The committee reviewed the overall framework and technical scope for the project. The implementation plan and timeline were discussed, and the roles and responsibilities of the entities involved defined.

Idemia PS shared details on the method and phases of the implementation and how it will align with international best practices and standards for biometrics to ensure the data collection is highly efficient, accurate, and reliable.

