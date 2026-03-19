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CyberLink proposes deal to take prior AI spin-off Perfect private

| Chris Burt
Categories Biometrics News  |  Biometrics Stocks  |  Trade Notes
CyberLink proposes deal to take prior AI spin-off Perfect private
 

Facial recognition provider CyberLink has proposed a deal to take virtual try-on AI and augmented reality provider Perfect private at $1.95 per share.

Perfect was spun off from CyberLink and went public on the NYSE in 2022 at $9:17 a share. It plummeted to $2.36 within a year, and sat at $1.62 in Thursday trading. CyberLink plans to finance the take-private with a combination of rollover equity, cash and if necessary, debt.

The cash available is helped by a full-year net income of 287 million New Taiwan dollars (approximately US$9 million) in 2025. CyberLink reports revenue growth of 25 percent to NT$653 million ($20.5 million) for the fourth quarter, and of 18.9 percent to NT$2.46 billion ($77 million) for the full year.

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