Delinea, Fior, Huawei strengthen AI agent authentication, authorization

California-based cybersecurity firm Delinea has completed its acquisition of StrongDM, a firm specializing in access management for engineering and AI-driven environments.

A release says the combined platform brings together leading enterprise privileged access management (PAM) and just-in-time runtime authorization into a unified identity security control plane powered by Delinea Iris AI, to enable real-time policy evaluation and governance of privileged actions taken by human and non-human identities.

“Standing and hard-coded privileges remain one of the largest sources of risk in modern, AI-driven environments,” says Art Gilliland, CEO at Delinea. “Security teams have historically had to balance between strong identity governance policies and maintaining developer and operational speed. By bringing StrongDM’s runtime authorization capabilities to the Delinea Platform, we’re empowering rapid and secure AI adoption for our customers.”

Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

New Fior suite assigns AI agents unique cryptographic identity

Fior has launched a quantum-safe authentication and governance platform, which aims to stop autonomous AI cyber attacks. A release says the platform introduces a new authentication and governance architecture that assigns every AI agent and machine a unique cryptographic identity that cannot be copied, shared or reused.

The product suite includes “four tightly integrated components.” The core element, FIOR.Auth, provides the identity and governance layer for AI agents and machines. FIOR.Auth is accessible via 75 APIs to enable organisations to define granular permissions and maintain continuous control over autonomous activity at scale.

FIOR.Gateway controls the network boundary and governs agentic behaviour inside the environment, revoking access if policy violations occur. FIOR.Mobile Shield is a mobile implementation of Gateway to agentic protection on-device; enterprise tiers allow organisations to enforce security policy across the mobile workforce. FIOR.Voice leverages voice authentication by binding each voice session to a post-quantum cryptographic anchor generated on the user’s device, rendering replay and deepfake attacks ineffective.

David Williams, founder of Fior Group, says “Fior gives every agent a verifiable identity and enforces policy the moment that agent interacts with your systems. This is the control plane organisations need as agentic AI attacks are already happening at scale.”

Huawei launches 3 key capabilities for ACN

Huawei has unveiled three key capabilities of its Agent Communication Network (ACN): digital identity management, dynamic group communication, and collaboration task session management. A release says Huawei’s ACN enhances native network capabilities for AI agents, creating an efficient, intelligent “information overpass” for large scale agent access.

ACN allows agents to register their profiles with the network to determine target agents and grant communication permissions based on multi-dimensional attributes. “In practical terms,” Huawei says, “it means agents know who they’re communicating with, what each can do, and that they can trust one another. This lays the foundation for refined communication management between agents.”

Agentic AI Foundation onboards almost 100 new members

The Agentic AI Foundation (AAIF) has announced the addition of 18 new Gold Members and 79 new Silver Members, bringing its total membership to 146 members collaborating to advance open protocols, tooling and best practices for agent-based AI systems.

“Nearly 150 organizations joining the AAIF in its early days is a strong signal that agentic AI is shifting from experimentation to real-world deployment,” says Jim Zemlin, executive director of the Linux Foundation, in a release. “The infrastructure for autonomous systems must be open, interoperable and community-governed. The AAIF exists to make that possible.”

David Nalley, director of developer experience at AWS, is the newly appointed board chair for the foundation. He says “building and scaling open source tools and standards for agentic AI will require the collective expertise and collaboration of all our members. I’m thrilled to welcome so many new companies to the AAIF and excited to invite innovative projects and contributors across the AI ecosystem to join us as we work together to shape the future.”

Notable among the Gold Members are American Express, Hitachi, Huawei, Equinix, JPMorgan Chase, Lenovo and Telus.

New Silver Members familiar to Biometric Update readers include 1Password and iProov.

Founding Platinum Members of the AAIF include AWS, Anthropic, Bloomberg, Cloudflare, Google, Microsoft and OpenAI.

