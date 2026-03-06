Fourthline, GLEIF and AU10TIX appoint new C-suite leaders

The digital identity sector is undergoing notable leadership reshuffles, with several major players appointing new executives as the industry braces for tighter regulation, rising fraud threats and accelerating enterprise demand. Fourthline, GLEIF and AU10TIX have each strengthened their senior ranks to scale operations.

Fourthline appoints Paul Stoddart as new CEO as it targets expansion

Fourthline has named Paul Stoddart as its new chief executive officer. He replaces co‑founder Krik Gunning, who has led the company since its launch and will remain involved as an advisor during the transition.

The leadership change comes as Fourthline positions itself for what it describes as a “significant” growth phase. The company has established a strong foothold in Europe’s digital identity market, reporting profitable scale and a client roster that includes fintech and banking names such as Revolut, N26, Trade Republic, Rabobank and Triodos Bank.

Stoddart joins as regulatory shifts like the forthcoming EU Anti‑Money Laundering Regulation (AMLR) are expected to increase demand for digital identity and trust services across financial services and other industries. Fourthline says it plans to expand into new geographies and verticals, combining organic growth with potential acquisitions.

Stoddart brings experience in scaling businesses and executing mergers and acquisitions. Under Gunning’s leadership, Fourthline grew from a startup into what it describes as Europe’s leading identity verification platform.

GLEIF names Michaela Fleischer as Chief Operating and Financial Officer

The Global Legal Entity Identifier Foundation (GLEIF) has appointed Michaela Fleischer as its first Chief Operating and Financial Officer, effective March 1 2026.

The newly created role is designed to strengthen the organization’s operational and financial capabilities as demand grows for secure, verifiable organizational identities.

Fleischer will oversee GLEIF’s operational, financial and administrative functions. She will oversee the stability of the GLEIF system while complementing the foundation’s broader growth strategy led by CEO Alexandre Kech. She will also serve as Managing Director of GLEIF Germany, based in Frankfurt, and report directly to Kech.

A veteran operations leader, Fleischer joins from crypto infrastructure provider Finoa, where she was COO. Her previous roles at Deutsche Bank, N26, Holvi, and Revolut spanned operations, finance and governance during periods of rapid expansion and heightened regulatory oversight.

Kech said Fleischer’s mix of banking and technology experience would be “instrumental” as GLEIF works to accelerate global adoption of the Legal Entity Identifier (LEI) and its verifiable counterpart, the vLEI.

AU10TIX makes leadership moves amid rising enterprise demand

Identity verification and fraud‑prevention company AU10TIX has announced a series of milestones as it enters what it describes as its next phase of global growth. This includes new board appointments, expanded leadership teams and increased adoption by major enterprises.

The company said demand is rising as organizations face tougher regulatory requirements and more sophisticated fraud threats. In response, AU10TIX has expanded its investment in proactive risk‑intelligence capabilities to help customers detect emerging fraud patterns while maintaining smooth user onboarding.

Under CEO Yair Tal, AU10TIX has strengthened its leadership across Singapore, the UK and the U.S. The company also added two industry veterans to its board: former Payoneer CEO Scott Galit and fintech executive Moshe Selfin.

Their experience scaling global financial platforms is expected to support AU10TIX’s international expansion. AU10TIX reported continued growth in enterprise adoption, including a recent deployment within Microsoft’s OneVet partner‑validation system, built on Microsoft Entra Verified ID.

The company said the integration contributed to a 90 percent reduction in fake account openings, demonstrating the impact of reusable verifiable credentials combined with automated fraud detection. The company has also expanded its Fraud Intelligence Hub, which uses dedicated Red and Blue teams to simulate real‑world attacks and strengthen defenses as fraud tactics evolve.

AU10TIX continues to grow its global footprint, with teams across North America, Europe, Asia‑Pacific and Latin America. A new office in Sofia, Bulgaria, will support European customers preparing for regulatory changes such as DIATF certification and the upcoming eIDAS 2.0 framework.

