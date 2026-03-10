iProov launches workforce security suite to counter deepfake-driven identity attacks

iProov has unveiled a new suite of workforce security tools designed to help enterprises detect deepfakes and verify that a real human is behind critical digital interactions.

The iProov Workforce Solution Suite targets a growing class of identity attacks that exploit gaps in traditional authentication systems. iProov says it surpassed 1 million daily identity verifications in 2025, driven by the growing need for deepfake defenses.

While organizations have invested heavily in Zero Trust architectures like SSO, MFA and passkeys, iProov argues that attackers increasingly bypass these controls by impersonating the human user rather than compromising credentials or devices. A 2025 Gartner survey found that 62 percent of organizations experienced a deepfake attack in the previous year.

High‑profile incidents illustrate the trend. A deepfake video call led to a $25 million fraud at engineering firm Arup. A social‑engineering call to an IT help desk contributed to what has been described as the UK’s most costly cyber incident, with estimated losses at Jaguar Land Rover exceeding £1.9 billion ($2.55 billion).

“Whether it’s a deepfake, a stolen credential, or a convincing social engineering call, the common thread in modern identity attacks is deception,” says Andrew Bud, iProov’s founder and CEO. He said verifying “genuine human presence” at key moments can help organizations maintain operational speed while blocking AI‑driven impersonation attempts.

The new suite is designed to confirm that a verified human is present during remote hiring and onboarding, shared device access, step‑up and privileged access and account recovery. iProov says the tools address risks ranging from AI‑enabled impersonation to insider threats and third‑party access, reducing help‑desk escalations and strengthening audit trails.

The system integrates with existing IAM, IGA and PAM platforms, adding an inherence‑based biometric factor that operates independently of the user’s device. The company says this closes gaps where credential‑based controls often fail. The suite is compliant with NIST SP 800‑63‑4, FIDO Face Verification, ISO 30107‑3 (PAD) and CEN 18099 (IAD), and is aligned with Zero Trust frameworks.

iProov says its Dynamic Liveness technology is the “first and only solution to successfully achieve an Ingenium Level 4 evaluation and the CEN/TS 18099 High technical specification for Injection Attack Detection, following an independent evaluation by the ISO/IEC 17025-accredited, Ingenium Biometric Laboratories.”

biometric liveness detection | biometrics | deepfake detection | deepfakes | enterprise | iProov