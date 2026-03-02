FB pixel

Mastek win £49M deal to support UK Home Office Biometrics delivery

| Chris Burt
Categories Biometrics News  |  Government Services  |  Trade Notes
Mastek win £49M deal to support UK Home Office Biometrics delivery
 

Digital engineering and cloud transformation firm Mastek has won a contract to engineer, integrate and develop the UK Home Office Biometrics Application Development & Environment Service (HADES).

The contract is worth up to 49 million pounds (approximately US$66 million) over 5 years, including two option years. It covers enhancement, maintenance and support of the Home Office Biometrics Services Gateway (BSG) and National DNA Database (NDNAD). These systems are used in passport and visa applications, study and asylum claims and law enforcement scenarios as a delivery tool of the Home Office Biometrics Programme.

The HADES system is therefore intended to serve different user groups, handling different datasets, biometric modalities and stakeholder requirements, according to the company announcement.

Mastek previously won a £26.7 million ($35.8 million) contract to support the development of Home Office’s biometrics application in 2020, which ran from 2021 to 2024. Mastek’s contractual relationship with Home Office Biometrics goes back further, however, including with a strategic application development deal in 2018. The company also recently expanded its office in Leeds, England.

“This milestone deepens our partnership with the Home Office and reflects sustained confidence in Mastek’s deep domain knowledge in biometrics integration systems, DNA search and match technologies and advanced engineering capabilities,” says Mastek President UKI and Europe Abhishek Singhh. “We look forward to operating secure, compliant, and resilient services for the Home Office 24*7 at a national scale, enabling collaboration across departments, with Europe and internationally. We thank the Home Office for creating an excellent environment for supplier collaboration and delivery with our teams, who anchor Mastek’s role as a trusted partner to the UK Public Sector.”

Trusted partner and plaintiff

The partnership between Mastek and Home Office may be deepening, but it is also one that includes active litigation. Mastek sued Home Office in December alleging that it was “denied a significant opportunity” when it was not advanced past the second round of procurement consideration for immigration digitalization system Atlas. Mastek was the incumbent provider for the system since 2022, but says it was eliminated from contention for a £138 million ($182 million) contract to supply the IT system for processing asylum applications in a process it says had “manifest errors in the scoring,” as reported by Law360.

Mastek sued for more than £48 million ($64 million), but Home Office says the company’s case rests on information it alleges other bidders had access to, but which Mastek has not specified.

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   |   |   |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

 

Age verification for social media, chatbots go viral with regulators globally

Age assurance has achieved memetic repeatability. Australia’s efforts to keep kids under 16 off big social media platforms are being…

 

Incode aces iBeta Level 3 biometric PAD test for both iOS and Android

Liveness detection software from Incode has passed presentation attack detection (PAD) evaluations to iBeta’s Level 3 on both iOS and…

 

NFC-based IDV with liveness delivers zero fraud, fewer support calls for BankID Norway

With 4.7 million enrolled users in a country of roughly 5.6 million people, BankID Norway is one of the most…

 

Peru obtains $80M to boost access to civil registration, identity services

Peru has secured an $80 million loan from the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) to strengthen the operations of its National…

 

Amadeus emerges as suitor for Idemia PS, deal would create airport biometrics behemoth

Global aviation technology supplier Amadeus IT SA has emerged as a potential buyer for Idemia Public Security, sources tell Bloomberg….

 

Deepfakes can duck dated detection tools, need new layers of protection

A sinister impostor sits in the trusted circle, biding his time. With luck, he will quietly waddle his way into…

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Continue Reading

Biometric Market Analysis and Buyer's Guides

Most Viewed This Week

Featured Company

Learn More

Biometrics Insight, Opinion

Digital ID In-Depth

Biometrics White Papers

Biometrics Events