OCR Studio KYC onboarding tool for APAC recognizes diverse character sets

Identity verification provider OCR Studio, which specializes in advanced optical character recognition, is unveiling an AI system for Know Your Customer (KYC) and client onboarding designed for the APAC region.

A release from the firm says its APAC-Focused AI System, showcasing this week at GITEX AI Asia in Singapore, addresses the complex challenge of recognizing languages that can involve thousands of character classes, cursive writing, and unusual letter connections. The on-device tool “addresses these scripts’ features and reliably recognizes ID cards, passports, driving licenses, and other identity documents issued across the region.” Its scope covers identity documents in the region’s most widely used logographic, alphabetic, abugida and syllabary writing systems and languages, including Chinese, Japanese, Korean, Thai and Urdu.

By keeping the KYC process on device, with no biometric data sent to clouds or external servers, the product helps companies comply with stringent data protection rules in certain APAC nations, such as Singapore’s Personal Data Protection Act (PDPA), China’s Personal Information Protection Law (PIPL) and Indonesia’s Law No. 27 on Personal Data Protection (PDP Law).

The announcement follows the launch of OCR’s specialized anti-fraud toolset for advanced on-device document forensics, which includes three layers. The first considers data printing techniques and font controls, format and validity checks, and includes an image tampering detection module that identifies deepfakes, synthetic media and morphed IDs. The second enables document integrity checks and forgery detection, identifying inconsistencies across data fields. And the third uses selfie-to-ID biometric face matching to check whether the legitimate document holder is genuinely present.

On April 23, OCR Studios will host a webinar focused on navigating compliance in the EU regulatory landscape. The eIDAS 2.0 regulation underpins the EU’s digital identity infrastructure and ecosystem. The webinar, “eIDAS 2.0 and the Future of KYC: Building Compliant Identity Verification,” will feature Konstantin Bulatov, OCR Studio’s chief technology officer, breaking down the key principles of eIDAS 2.0 and how they translate into real-world identity verification flows. Interested parties can register here.

Article Topics

APAC | biometrics | data protection | fraud prevention | identity verification | KYC | OCR Studio