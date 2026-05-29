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Hopae adds Polish IDV provider Identt to growing European network

Partnership links biometric verification and AML onboarding services with national eIDs and digital identity wallets
| Lu-Hai Liang
Categories Biometrics News  |  Civil / National ID  |  Trade Notes
Hopae adds Polish IDV provider Identt to growing European network
 

Hopae has partnered with Polish identity verification provider Identt as it continues to build out its European digital identity network ahead of eIDAS 2.0 and AMLR implementation.

The agreement connects Identt’s biometric verification, document authentication and AML-compliant onboarding services to Hopae Connect, an interoperability platform designed to provide access to national eID schemes and digital identity wallets through a single integration.

Identt is an established provider in Poland’s financial sector, offering eIDAS-aligned verification and AML-compliant onboarding services. It also has a suite of AI‑driven tools under its Identt Vision banner.

“IDENTT brings document verification, biometric face comparison, liveness detection, and AML-compliant onboarding,” the company posted on LinkedIn. “Hopae Connect brings the interoperability layer connecting to national eID schemes and digital identity wallets globally.”

For Identt, Hopae provides a way to plug into the growing patchwork of national eID schemes and digital identity wallets emerging across Europe and beyond. Hopae’s Connect platform acts as an interoperability layer, giving service providers a single route into multiple government‑backed identity systems.

The deal reflects growing demand for interoperability as financial institutions and digital service providers prepare to support a mix of national electronic identities and emerging European Digital Identity (EUDI) wallets. Rather than integrating with each scheme separately, providers are increasingly looking for platforms that offer access through a single connection.

For Hopae, the partnership strengthens its position in a region where digital identity requirements are tightening and demand for high-assurance onboarding is growing. Hopae has made various moves to expand its European presence.

It formed a strategic partnership with 1Kosmos to “reduce customer onboarding time by providing turnkey eID consumption on a global basis,” extending eIDAS 2.0 support and Connect’s global eID coverage. Hopae also launched an eIDAS 2.0 and AMLR onboarding readiness tool earlier this month.

Hopae says the Identt partnership is one of several rolling out as it connects across the continent. Hopae struck a deal with Luxembourg’s Datai earlier this year, helping the consultancy modernize KYC processes for clients in the financial industry. Hopae earmarked US$5.7 million to expand into the EU.

Identt launched its biometric identity verification app, which reads data from identity documents through NFC, earlier this year, and the Wrocław-headquartered company counts Fortuna Entertainment Group and the city government of Johannesburg in South Africa among its clients.

The partnership is the latest step in Hopae’s European expansion strategy as organizations prepare for eIDAS 2.0, AMLR and the rollout of EUDI Wallets. The company has positioned its interoperability platform as a way to bridge today’s national eID systems with Europe’s emerging digital identity ecosystem.

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