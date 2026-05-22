Persona awarded FedRAMP Moderate Authorization status

Persona has achieved Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP) Moderate Authorization, enabling U.S. Federal agencies to deploy its biometric identity platform for identity verification, fraud prevention and secure digital services.

A release from the firm says Persona’s platform enables teams to respond in real-time to a shifting threat landscape, maintaining compliance without re-procurement cycles or lengthy approval processes. For government identity verification, it supports more than 200 countries and territories across a wide range of identity document types, with liveness detection, passive fraud signal analysis and dynamic orchestration of verification flows. Use cases include benefits enrollment integrity, account recovery, contractor and workforce onboarding, and secure access to citizen-facing digital portals.

The product is hosted on Google Cloud Platform with AES-256 encryption, TLS 1.2+, and data residency controls. Its security posture is validated through independent certifications and compliance frameworks including Kantara IAL2, SOC 2 Type II, ISO 27001, HIPAA, FIPS 140-2, and NIST SP 800-53.

Persona’s new FedRAMP Moderate Authorization came through participation in the FedRAMP 20x program, for which Persona was selected as the only identity verification provider in the Phase 2 pilot.

“Persona’s FedRAMP Moderate-authorized platform helps agencies stay ahead of evolving threats, not just meet a compliance requirement,” says Stephen Eng, federal compliance lead at Persona. “Identity verification is essential to protecting public programs and expanding access to digital services. Persona helps agencies do both.”

Robert Kozyra, public sector GTM lead at Persona, says federal agencies increasingly face modern identity threats in synthetic identities, deepfakes, and automated fraud at scale. “FedRAMP Moderate Authorization ensures that Government agencies can access Persona’s battle-tested infrastructure, authorized for the programs where the security bar is highest.”

Article Topics

biometrics | digital identity | identity verification | Persona | U.S. Government